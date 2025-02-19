Ethereum transaction fees have dropped significantly. The average transfer cost currently sits at $0.41, compared to the $15.21 peak seen over the last two years.

This could be an opportunity for investors.

Lower Ethereum Fees

According to Santiment’s latest analysis, lower fees generally indicate that the network isn’t congested. When transaction costs are minimal, it suggests that traders view prices as relatively low or bearish.

The reduction in fees can prove to be beneficial for Ethereum’s mid- and long-term price trends, as it encourages new buyers to enter the market, the on-chain analytic platform explained in its update.

On the other hand, when transaction fees spike, it typically signals high activity on the Ethereum network. This surge often coincides with rapid ETH price increases as traders and users flock to Ethereum-based applications.

While excessively high fees can sometimes drive traders away or lead to short-term price corrections, very low fees – like the current levels – tend to attract users back, which helps to restore the network’s utility and overall activity.

Additionally, Ethereum withdrawals from exchanges have surged, leaving just 6.38% of its total supply available for trading. This figure is the lowest since its genesis. Despite ETH mostly trading between $2,600 and $2,800 since the February 3 crash, analysts speculate a potential turning point after briefly surpassing $2,800.

Santiment’s latest data highlighted that Ethereum has outperformed most altcoins early in the week. To top that, investor confidence has also risen, with renewed community interest in February. While Ethereum has lagged behind other major cryptocurrencies in 2024, the ongoing supply reduction and improving market sentiment could signal a stronger recovery once broader conditions stabilize.

All Eyes on Pectra

Ethereum is nearing its next major upgrade, the Pectra hard fork, nearly 29 months after “The Merge,” 22 months after “Shapella,” and 11 months following “Dencun.” Pectra is expected to be Ethereum’s largest hard fork yet, as it would incorporate the largest number of Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) to date.

This upgrade prioritizes critical developments, including account abstraction, better validator operations, improved network efficiency, and gradual expansion of Layer 2 blob usage. As Vitalik Buterin recently emphasized, Ethereum remains committed to Layer 1 scaling despite its rollup-centric strategy. With the recent gas limit increase to 36 million, further upgrades are expected to boost censorship resistance, throughput, and scalability.

CoinMetrics stated that while Ethereum has experienced noticeable price movements around past network upgrades, these technical changes alone do not dictate the leading altcoin’s future price trajectory. Instead, broader market sentiment – both within the crypto space and traditional financial markets – is expected to have a more significant influence.