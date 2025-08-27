Ethereum has managed to stage a notable recovery after recent weakness. Over the past 24 hours, the leading altcoin rose by 4.6%, pushing its price up to $4,600.

Following the rebound, data suggest that Ethereum is now gearing up for its “next big test.”

ETH Traders Brace for Wild Swings

Ethereum traders are facing a decisive moment. With the coin trading above its 21-day moving average of $4,355, Matrixport revealed that dip-buying earlier this month helped its uptrend, but that momentum could soon run out of steam. Analysts expect price swings between $4,355 and $4,958, with the possibility of a breakdown below support if conditions worsen.

Much will depend on how successfully Ethereum Treasury companies can attract capital and shape investor sentiment.

While still in their early stages, these firms are already starting to play the role. One of the clearest examples of this trend is BitMine, which happens to be the world’s largest corporate ETH treasury. Its aggressive accumulation has fueled a sharp rotation of capital into Ethereum. As reported by CryptoPotato, the rotation is accelerating as ETH appears to be recovering faster than Bitcoin, with institutional and corporate inflows surging.

According to analyst Will Woo, Ethereum is now attracting roughly $900 million in daily flows and has matched Bitcoin for the first time in years. BitMine alone has built a 1.7 million ETH treasury worth nearly $8 billion, equivalent to 1.4% of supply, while spot ETH ETFs have added $2.8 billion in August inflows, and have boosted Ethereum’s market dominance.

Additionally, Arkham’s latest findings reveal a major wave of accumulation in ETH. In fact, nine whale addresses have collectively purchased $456.8 million worth of ETH. According to the data, five of these wallets acquired their holdings through Bitgo, while the remaining four secured their ETH via Galaxy Digital’s OTC desk. The scale and coordination of these transactions reflect confidence in the token despite the turbulence in the market.

Ethereum’s “Breakout Wall”

Another decisive resistance lies a bit higher. As Ethereum is shaking off recent bearish pressure and eyeing a climb toward $5,000, Altcoin Vector describes the level not merely as a resistance level but as ETH’s “breakout wall.” This crucial threshold could define its next trajectory.

A successful push through this zone could unlock further upside momentum. However, it is also important to note that the level also represents an area where heavy profit-taking is likely.

“First, ETH must hit it with full force.”