Bitcoin’s price recovery continues as the asset flew past $60,000 and neared $63,000 for the first time since the weekend.

The altcoins have also turned green once again. This time, Ethereum leads the pack with a notable 10% surge.

BTC Goes Beyond $60K

CryptoPotato reported the market-wide crash that transpired at the end of last week and especially on Monday, in which BTC’s price tumbled from over $66,000 to a 6-month low of $49,500 within the span of just a few days.

However, the asset started to recover almost immediately. It jumped to $53,000 on Tuesday and climbed to over $57,000 by Wednesday. After a minor retracement on Thursday, the bulls stepped up on the gas pedal earlier today once again.

As a result, bitcoin skyrocketed to over $60,000 but kept going up. This culminated in nearing $63,000 for the first time since last Saturday. Despite failing to maintain that rally and retracing slightly, the cryptocurrency is still more than 6.5% up on the day and sits around $61,000.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

Its market capitalization has managed to reclaim the $1.2 trillion level, while its dominance over the alts has risen to 53.9%.

ETH on the Rise

Ethereum’s native token was among the poorest performers during the recent crash. It came inches away from breaking below $2,000. However, ETH has bounced off nicely in the following days. The past 24 hours alone have been quite beneficial for it as it has added more than 10% of value and now trades well above $2,600.

DOGE, SHIB, and AVAX are the other notable gainers from the larger-cap alts. In contrast, XRP has retraced slightly after the massive surge experienced following the $125 million fine slapped by a US judge regarding Ripple’s legal battle against the SEC.

Most other larger- and mid-cap alts are also in the green, which has helped the total market cap rise to $2.234 trillion on CG.