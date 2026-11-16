Ethereum (ETH) Crashed 26% in a Month: Can Whales Stop the Free Fall?

"Ethereum isn't out of the danger zone until it reclaims $2,000 with strong spot demand," one analyst stated.

The past few weeks have been brutal for the cryptocurrency market, and ETH has suffered heavily, with its price falling to its lowest point since July.

While some analysts anticipate a further collapse, recent whale activity and other factors suggest a bullish reversal could be just around the corner.

The Major Downfall

Several hours ago, the largest altcoin plummeted to roughly $1,700 (per TradingView) and later rebounded to the current $1,800. This translates to a hefty 26% drop over the last month, with weekly losses standing at 14%.

The main reason behind the severe decline seems obvious: the broader market’s downturn, hit by inflation concerns, the Nvidia drama, and whatnot. Meanwhile, several factors appear to have weighed specifically on ETH.

One of those is the heavy selling coming from the Ethereum Foundation. As CryptoPotato recently reported, the EF has offloaded around 7,500 units in just four days, totaling approximately $14.5 million. The Foundation later sold an additional 2,500 ETH for roughly $4.7 million.

Another bearish element is the waning institutional interest. Spot ETH ETFs ended their seventh straight red week, registering almost $400 million in outflows over the past seven days alone.

This suggests that pension funds, hedge funds, and other conservative investors continue to reduce their exposure to the asset, adding further pressure on the price amid recent market turmoil.

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The Good News?

X user Ted noted that ETH held its $1,700 support level as whales’ buying has accelerated. At the same time, he warned the asset isn’t out of the woods until it reclaims the $2,000 psychological mark with “strong spot demand.”

For its part, Lookonchain reported that certain Erik Voorhees-linked wallets accumulated about $14.5 million worth of the asset over the past five days. Following the recent price dynamics, these addresses currently sit on unrealized losses of over $10 million.

Such a buying spree during a period of extreme fear can be viewed as a bullish signal, as large investors tend to purchase when they consider the prices heavily discounted. Moreover, their actions can encourage smaller players to jump on the bandwagon and distribute fresh capital into the ecosystem.

The declining amount of ETH stored on crypto exchanges is another ray of hope. According to CryptoQuant, the figure has recently dropped to a new ten-year low of around 14.4 million. This suggests that investors have abandoned centralized platforms and shifted to self-custody, thereby reducing immediate selling pressure.