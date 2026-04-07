Ethereum (ETH) Could Explode by 130% if This ‘Line in the Sand’ Holds: Details

What needs to happen for ETH to skyrocket to almost $5,000?

While the second-largest cryptocurrency has managed to defend the psychological $2,000 mark, its price remains far below the peak levels reached last summer.

According to one popular analyst, though, it could be gearing up for a triple-digit increase, assuming a certain condition is met.

The ‘Line in the Sand’

As of this writing, ETH trades at around $2,100, up 4% on a weekly basis. Moreover, the renowned analyst Ali Martinez suggested that its price action could be in an ascending triangle and $1,800 might serve as the “line in the sand.”

He believes holding that ground may trigger a bull run to as high as $4,900. Such a pump would mean a 130% rise from the current valuation and would put the price quite close to the all-time high of almost $5,000 witnessed in August 2025.

Earlier this week, Martinez opined that ETH’s next major rally may only begin once it climbs back above its realized price around $2,500 – a zone described as the crucial “start-engine” trigger for a new bull phase.

Other popular market observers who recently gave their two cents on ETH include Ted and ALTS GEMS Alert. The former thinks that as long as the $2,000 support holds, the asset could have another upside move.

“Losing the $2,000 level means a new yearly low could happen soon,” he warned.

The latter was much more bullish, arguing that the descending channel breakout “is looking clean” and predicting that a quick retest could push the price beyond $4,000.

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“Don’t get left behind. The Ethereum season starts now,” they added.

Exploring Some Indicators

On-chain metrics, such as ETH’s exchange reserve, support the bullish outlook. Just a few days ago, the total number of coins stored on centralized trading venues dropped to a nearly 10-year low of under 15 million. Currently, the figure is quite close to the bottom, reflecting investors’ trend toward self-custody, thereby reducing immediate selling pressure.

Next on the list is the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which fell below 30. This signals that the asset has entered oversold territory and could be on the verge of a resurgence. The technical analysis tool, which measures the speed and magnitude of recent price changes, runs from 0 to 100. Ratios above 70 are typically considered bearish and seen as warnings of an impending pullback.