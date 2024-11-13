The US spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continued to set records as the market maintained momentum following Donald Trump’s election win. November 12 was a key day, with these investment vehicles seeing a net inflow of almost $136 million, marking the first instance of a five-day streak of positive inflows.

This surge brings the total net asset value of spot Ethereum ETFs to $9.67 billion.

Spot Ethereum ETFs Achieve Record Inflows

Leading the chart was BlackRock-issued iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA), which accounted for $131 million of these daily inflows, followed by Bitwise ETHW with $16.98 million, according to data compiled by SoSoValue.

Next up was Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) and VanEck’s ETHV recording $12.71 million and $6.02 million in inflows respectively on the same day. Meanwhile, 21Shares’ CETH attracted a modest inflow of $1.97 million. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH), Franklin Templeton’s EZET, and Invesco’s QETH recorded no flows.

ETF Store president Nate Geraci noted that the spot Ethereum ETFs have now achieved net positive flows since their launch. This feat comes after overcoming $3.1 billion in outflows from Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust (ETHE). Geraci also pointed out that BlackRock’s ETHA has emerged as one of the top six ETF launches of 2024.

The significant inflows into Ethereum ETFs coincided with a broader rally in the cryptocurrency market, as Bitcoin hit new highs in the days following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory. Although the market appears to have taken a breather, Ether’s price has still risen by more than 20% over the past week, trading above $3,175.

Solid Day for Bitcoin ETFs

Spot Bitcoin ETFs also had another strong day, recording over $817 million in net inflows. Leading the way was BlackRock’s IBIT, which saw $778.3 million in daily inflows, bringing its weekly total to $1.93 billion. Fidelity’s FBTC also contributed $37.2 million in inflows, while Grayscale’s Mini Bitcoin Trust and VanEck’s HODL added over $10 million.

On the other hand, Grayscale’s GBTC, the second-largest spot Bitcoin ETF by net assets, experienced a $17.8 million outflow, and Ark and 21Shares’ ARKB saw a $5.4 million outflow on Tuesday.