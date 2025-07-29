Spot Ether exchange-traded funds in the United States bought seven times more ETH than the network produced on Monday.

The total aggregate inflow, while lower than previous days, was $65.2 million, or 17,549 ETH. This is the lowest for three weeks, yet still higher than the daily production figure of 2,571 ETH, or around $9.7 million.

“Even on slow days, the ETH ETFs are gobbling up all of the supply,” said industry educator Anthony Sassano.

Net new ETH issuance today: ~2,571 ETH ($9.7 million). Net inflows into the ETH ETFs today: ~17,549 ETH ($65.77 million). The ETH ETFs bought 7x more ETH than was net issued by the network today. Even on slow days, the ETH ETFs are gobbling up all of the supply. Accelerate! — sassal.eth/acc (@sassal0x) July 29, 2025

$5 Billion Infows in 17 Days

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) had another three-figure inflow day with $132 million, but that was offset by Fidelity’s FETH fund outflowing $49.2 million, according to Farside Investors.

ETF analyst Eric Balchunas reported that ETHA was the 17th most traded ETF today, in the top 0.4% of all ETFs, “first time I recall seeing it in there,” he said.

Spot Ethereum ETFs have not seen an outflow day since July 2, almost a month ago. Moreover, they have seen a whopping $3.8 billion in inflows over the past ten trading days.

The inflow streak is now 17 days with almost $5.2 billion in new capital, and the record streak was 19 days from May to June, though only $1.4 billion in inflows, observed industry expert Nate Geraci.

Ethereum issuance is currently inflationary, but only at 0.12% per year. Comparatively, Bitcoin issuance is 1.34% per year, but both assets are being accumulated at faster rates by ETPs and corporations.

Over the past week, the ETH supply has increased by around 17,910 ETH, according to Ultrasound.money. However, spot ETFs consumed almost all of that in one slow day on Monday.

Where to Next For ETH?

The asset has retreated slightly over the past 24 hours but was still trading around a multi-month high of $3,800 at the time of writing.

Position trader Bob Loukas said it “still feels like juice in the tank,” predicting a move to $4,700 in the short term, “if we get the BTC move over next four weeks.”

Additionally, August is usually a bullish month for Ethereum during post-Bitcoin halving bull market years, with big gains in 2017 and 2021. If ETH repeats its performance from August 2021, it could surge above $5,000 next month from current levels.

August is usually a bullish month for Ethereum during post-halving years! Send $ETH to $10,000. pic.twitter.com/aTZsVfE3KD — CryptoGoos (@crypto_goos) July 28, 2025