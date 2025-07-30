Ethereum’s 10th anniversary is proving to be more than symbolic. As the network celebrates a decade since mining its genesis block on July 30, data shows a record-breaking surge in institutional demand.

Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $5.41 billion in net inflows in July alone, surpassing the combined capital entries of the previous 11 months, which stood at $4.21 billion as of June 2025.

Institutional Investment Pushes ETH Into a New Phase

Data from SoSoValue shows that ETH ETFs have had $9.62 billion in cumulative fund deposits since their launch in July 2024. However, the inflows haven’t been consistent.

After a rocky start, with $483 million in outflows in their first month, the ETFs saw steady growth. They hit 10 figures for the first time in November 2024, when $1.05 billion came into the funds, followed by an even more impressive $2.08 billion the following month.

The first quarter of 2025 was more muted. January and February saw a combined $161.23 million in new capital before a poor showing in March led to more than $403 million flowing out of the ETFs.

Since then, the products have been on a tear, with investment activity growing exponentially month after month, to finally hit $5.41 billion in July. The explosion suggests a shift from institutional caution to aggressive accumulation, with ETH emerging as the clear beneficiary of this sentiment shift.

Data from SoSoValue shows that BlackRock’s ETHA alone now holds $11.39 billion in assets, while Grayscale’s ETHE remains in recovery after $4.31 billion in cumulative withdrawals. Together, these movements have pushed Ethereum ETF assets to $21.61 billion, which is about 4.75% of ETH’s market cap.

Price Momentum Builds as ETH Nears $4K

The price of ETH has also seen a fair amount of growth recently. At the time of writing, it was trading at $3,786, up 3.1% over the past week and 19.6% in the last fortnight despite a 2.4% dip in the previous 24 hours amid profit-taking.

It has also climbed 53.3% across 30 days, moving from around $2,470 to approach the $3,900 range, even briefly touching $3,933 before retracing.

QCP Capital has cautioned that derivatives positioning and overheated funding rates may create near-term resistance around $4,000, yet the structural tailwinds from ETF demand remain intact. If these fund flows persist, Ethereum could not only challenge its November 2021 all-time high of $4,878 but also cement itself as the centerpiece of a potential altcoin-led market cycle.