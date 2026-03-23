Ethereum Enters Prime Accumulation Zone as On-Chain Signals Flash ‘Generational Buy’

Ethereum briefly dropped to around $2,080 following a weekend sell-off triggered by rising tensions in the Middle East. Despite the pressure, ETH gained 5% on Monday, which pushed its price to $2,140 after Donald Trump described recent talks with Iran as “very good and productive.”

Meanwhile, fresh data suggest that the crypto asset is in a prime accumulation zone.

Strong Accumulation Narrative

According to the latest findings by crypto analyst Ali Martinez, Ethereum is currently close to a critical accumulation range between $2,000 and $1,800, supported by a convergence of technical structure and on-chain signals. The analyst stated that ETH remains inside a well-defined ascending triangle on the weekly chart.

This price behavior coincided with a significant change in on-chain metrics, as the MVRV ratio dropped below 0.8. The level is historically associated with periods when Ethereum is considered undervalued. Similar MVRV compressions have previously preceded major market upcycles. Such an alignment between price support and on-chain reset strengthens the case for accumulation within this zone.

On the momentum front, Ethereum is also showing early signs of a potential trend reversal. The Supertrend indicator on the daily chart flipped bullish for the first time since May last year, which indicates that the long consolidation phase may be nearing its end.

As ETH attempts recovery, crucial resistance levels have been identified through MVRV pricing bands, starting with $2,356 as the first major threshold. A move beyond this level could open the path toward intermediate targets at $2,647 and $3,639, followed by higher expansion zones at $4,632 and $5,624.

Structural Support at $1,800

Martinez also observed that a sustained breakout above $2,356 would mean a transition out of the current accumulation phase, while a reclaim of the previous all-time high region near $4,900 could confirm a broader structural breakout. Until then, the $2,000-$1,800 range remains the focal zone, and the $1,800 level will act as a major floor that underpins the ongoing accumulation thesis.

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A separate finding shows that Ethereum’s Sharpe ratio points to a possible local bottom.