Open interest in Ethereum futures has plunged from above $30 billion in 2025 to roughly $9.12 billion.

Ethereum’s futures market has cooled considerably as open interest dropped to almost $9.12 billion, its lowest level since October 2024, according to CryptoQuant.

The decline indicates a sharp pullback in active positions as traders commit less capital to leveraged ETH bets.

Futures Market Loses Steam

Data from major exchanges revealed Binance leading with approximately $4.4 billion in open interest. Next up was Bybit at $1.5 billion, followed by OKX at $1.4 billion. The latest reading is a significant change from 2025, when Ethereum futures open interest climbed above $30 billion at certain points before gradually losing momentum in the months that followed.

Meanwhile, ETH is trading near $1,810, which puts the drop in derivatives activity into focus. But CryptoQuant explained that falling open interest should not automatically be read as a bearish signal. The metric tracks the total value of outstanding futures contracts, not whether traders are betting on higher or lower prices.

In other words, fewer active positions do not necessarily mean sellers are taking control or that another price decline is around the corner. What the data does show is that speculative participation in Ethereum futures has thinned out considerably.

“Consequently, changes in open interest and funding rates will be key indicators to monitor for signs of a potential resurgence in speculative activity in the coming period.”

Road to $50,000

Elsewhere, bullish predictions for the crypto asset continue to emerge. Crypto Patel, for one, identified the $1,000-$1,500 range as a major historical support and accumulation zone. From there, the analyst projected a path that shows a potential recovery toward $5,000, followed by a move to $10,000 in 2028. He also mapped out a possible rally toward $25,000-$30,000 around 2029, although a significant pullback is also projected in 2030.

Crypto Patel’s longer-term trajectory points to another upward move, with Ethereum potentially reaching $50,000 around 2031.

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On the institutional front, spot Ethereum ETFs have continued to see outflows. Investors pulled $1.61 billion in October, followed by more than $780 million in withdrawals so far in November.