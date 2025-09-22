Ethereum futures are showing an increased bearish momentum as both price and derivatives activity point to increased selling pressure. The altcoin briefly slipped below the $4100 mark, which triggered a significant shift in trader positioning across major exchanges.

As such, data indicates that sellers may be in control.

Bears Dominate Futures Markets

On Binance, cumulative open interest (OI) dropped to $9.84 billion, and nearly returned to $9.58 billion – the support levels last seen on September 6 and representing a 15% decline from its September 13 peak of $10.73 billion.

This contraction in OI, coupled with a net taker volume of -$1.66 billion, highlights aggressive sell-side dominance likely driven by panic exits or tactical position unwinds, CryptoQuant explained in its latest report. Such a retracement in OI alongside deeply negative taker volume is indicative of capitulation-style behavior among late buyers, pointing to a market under pressure.

Funding rates across exchanges also supported this bearish tone. Binance funding turned slightly negative at -0.004%, while OKX reflected the strongest short-side control with -0.02%. Other platforms, such as Bitmex, Bybit, HTX Global, and Deribit, are hovering near zero or negative, which suggests market-wide pessimism across the ETH derivatives ecosystem.

Negative funding implies that shorts are paying longs, meaning seller dominance or forced liquidation of long positions has entered at higher prices. Previous instances show that such conditions, particularly deeply negative funding near established support zones, can indicate capitulation and potential oversold levels, often preceding periods of consolidation or rebound.

Overall, Ethereum’s current derivatives reveal a market dominated by short positions, aggressive exits, and cautious sentiment. For now, the combination of falling open interest, negative net taker volume, and bearish funding rates depicts that bears are firmly in control of the near-term ETH market.

Not all commentary is pessimistic; certain experts view this dip as a chance to strategically buy ETH.

Positioning For Next Leg Upward?

Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe, for one, observed that the market is undergoing a significant flush. According to him, this phase of selling pressure is natural and healthy, since it creates opportunities for strategic accumulation.

Van de Poppe pointed to key price regions where buyers are actively scooping up ETH. As such, these zones could serve as entry points for traders positioning themselves for the “next leg upwards.”