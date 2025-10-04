Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

Ethereum Daily Transactions Break 4-Year Range above 1.6 Million

Rising gas use and NFT activity confirm Ethereum’s expanding role beyond swaps into broader decentralized finance infra.
Wayne Jones
Last updated: Oct 4, 2025 @ 07:38 UTC (5 hours ago)

Share:

Share:

Ethereum (ETH) has broken through a major limit. For four years, daily transactions on the network held within a span of 900,000 to 1.2 million. However, the range is finally broken as the protocol now records 1.6 million to 1.7 million daily transactions.

The steady rise shows that Ethereum’s usage is expanding despite market chaos, with data from Etherscan confirming the same upward flow and showing sustained transaction heights that now surpass previous years.

Activity Spikes as Ethereum Leads DeFi Momentum

CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost measured the activity using a 14-day simple moving average to account for normal volatility, with the recent jump to 1.6-1.7 million marking a major departure from this long-standing pattern.﻿

He related the surge to the pressure of decentralized finance (DeFi) growth, with Ethereum serving as both a liquidity support, a lending platform, and a stablecoin transfer. This rapid expansion in on-chain activity also demonstrates a documented correlation with the price of ETH, providing a fundamental basis for its market performance.

The data shows that even during a period of negative sentiment in late March, the network was already processing a higher average of 1.2 million transactions per day, setting the stage for the current breakout.

Furthermore, IntoTheBlock previously indicated increasing gas consumption on the main chain as a signal of higher smart contract activity. Meanwhile, other reports also revealed that stablecoin flows on Ethereum have accelerated. This represents a trend that directly supports the rising transaction count.

The upswing is not just about token swaps. Data from CryptoSlam show there’s been a surge in ETH-based NFT sales, with minting and rollup settlements contributing to the spike.

You may also like:

Accumulation, Reserves, and Long-term Impact

Ethereum’s network growth is happening at a time its native ETH token is showing quite strength. The asset surged by double digits since the start of the week to over $4,400 at one point.

There is also growing institutional interest, with a separate report indicating that digital asset treasury companies now hold a larger percentage of the total ETH supply (4%) than they do of Bitcoin (3%), suggesting a possible shift in preference among corporate balance sheets.

The combination of strong on-chain activity and a successful price breakout above $4,000 has analysts charting ambitious paths forward. One trader, Merlijn, described the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency’s long-term price structure as a “ladder,” with the recent move establishing a new base for future advances.

His analysis pointed to an ascending channel that projects potential targets at $6,500, $8,000, and even $10,000. At the same time, other market watchers are keeping a close eye on key resistance levels. They have identified the $4,350 zone as a significant barrier that, if overcome, could open the path toward $4,790.

SPECIAL OFFER (Sponsored)
Binance Free $600 (CryptoPotato Exclusive): Use this link to register a new account and receive $600 exclusive welcome offer on Binance (full details).

LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!

Tags:
Ethereum Ethereum (ETH) Price
News Icon

About the author

Wayne Jones

Wayne is a dynamic part-time trader with an impressive eye for detail. His passion for understanding financial systems has led to an intriguing interest in blockchain technology, and he enjoys exploring and writing about cryptocurrencies. Possessing a keen intellect and diligent work ethic, he stays up-to-date on the latest industry trends, regularly sharing his insights in articles and professional presentations.