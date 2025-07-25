Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz has predicted that Ethereum (ETH) could outperform Bitcoin (BTC) in the coming 3 to 6 months.

During a Thursday interview with CNBC, the executive revealed that market conditions increasingly favor ETH’s upside.

Corporate Interest and ETF Flows

“I think Ethereum probably has a lot of chance to outperform Bitcoin in the next three to six months,” said Novogratz. He explained that big companies buying the asset was helping propel its rise.”The narrative of ETH is really powerful,” he added.

Several publicly listed firms are now choosing to hold ETH in their treasuries, following the example set by Strategy, which opted for BTC as a reserve asset. These include SharpLink Gaming, which holds over 360,000 ETH; BitMine, which has more than 566,000 ETH and a goal to control 5% of the total supply; and Bit Digital, a mining firm with over 120,000 ETH on its books.

Novogratz said that the cryptocurrency’s price has “caught up a lot,” predicting that it will also hit the $4,000 ceiling several times in the future. CoinGecko data shows that ETH is trading around $3,659, up a slight 1.5% in the last seven days, after hitting a 2025 high of $3,848 at the beginning of the week, before retracing. According to the financier, if it crosses the $4,000 mark, it could trigger a strong price discovery.

Beyond corporate adoption, ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S are experiencing a dramatic influx of investor interest. On July 16, these products posted a record $726 million in net inflows, followed by another $533 million on July 22, bringing weekly additions to over $2.1 billion. This surge has driven total AUM past $20 billion, with major players like BlackRock and Fidelity capturing the bulk of demand.

Could BTC Hit $150K?

The crypto entrepreneur also spoke about BTC during his appearance on Squawk Box, saying that it could get to the $150,000 mark this year. At the time of writing, the leading cryptocurrency was changing hands for $115,324, down 4.2% over the past week but up nearly 9% in the last month. BTC also recently achieved a new all-time high, flying past the $123,000 mark.

According to Novogratz, the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates will influence this momentum. He believes any policy shift away from lower rates could challenge BTC’s trajectory.

He points to rising capital expenditures, upcoming tariffs, and China’s reflation efforts as driving forces behind current interest. With the Trump administration expected to push for lower rates by 2026, Novogratz believes these conditions will continue to support demand for assets like BTC and ETH. Despite the potential for shifts in monetary policy, he remains bullish on both.