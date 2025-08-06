TL;DR

Large ETH wallets sent $69M to exchanges, showing signs of positioning before potential selling.

Net taker volume dropped $418M, marking one of the sharpest sell imbalances in ETH history.

ETF flow reversed after major outflows, with $73M added back amid shifting market sentiment.

Large Sell-Side Volume Raises Attention

Ethereum (ETH) recorded a sharp drop in taker activity, with daily Net Taker Volume falling to -$418.8 million, according to data from CryptoQuant. This means that around 115,400 more ETH were sold using market orders than bought on the same day.

Meanwhile, this kind of order flow suggests urgency from sellers who prioritized speed over price. Such deep negative values have not occurred often and are usually seen near market peaks. The imbalance signals that buyers were not able to match the volume coming from the sell side.

Whale Wallets Move Funds to Exchanges

Two large ETH holders have moved a combined total of nearly $69 million to centralized exchanges within the past 24 hours. The wallet 0xc156 deposited 13,459 ETH to Binance, while 0x46DB sent 5,504 ETH to OKX.

Transfers of this size often appear before increased sales. While not all deposits lead to sales, they usually indicate preparation to exit positions, especially during uncertain market conditions.

Price Remains Under Resistance After Trendline Break

Ethereum is now trading close to $3,630, down roughly 1% in the last day and 4% over the week. After rising steadily in July, the price broke below a trendline that had supported the move up, as outlined by analyst Crypto Patel. A recent retest of this trendline failed, suggesting that sellers remain in control for now.

Notably, the current setup shows the $3,800 level as key resistance. If the asset remains under this area, focus shifts to possible support around $3,147 and $2,913. These zones may offer buyers an entry point, especially if broader conditions stabilize.

ETF Activity Sends Mixed Signals

Ethereum ETFs saw new inflows of $73.3 million on Tuesday, following what had been a stretch of heavy withdrawals. Just days earlier, products tied to ETH recorded a single-day outflow of $465 million, the largest so far.

Consequently, this change in flow indicates a shift in sentiment. While retail buyers may have been cutting exposure, some recent buying could mean that some traders are setting up for a rebound. Overall flow extinction timing differences lead to uncertain short-term direction.