Ethereum continues to suffer from extremely low market activity, with its price exhibiting minimal volatility – a concerning bearish signal.

This stagnant behavior increases the likelihood of sellers pushing the cryptocurrency below the critical $1.5K support level in the coming weeks.

Technical Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

Ethereum continues to hover above the critical $1.5K support region, a long-standing psychological and structural level that has held since January 2023. However, the market currently exhibits extremely low activity, with the price consolidating in a muted, sideways manner. This lack of volatility and momentum suggests a state of uncertainty, with neither buyers nor sellers showing dominance.

Such conditions often precede significant moves, as the market builds up energy awaiting new supply or demand. From a technical standpoint, bearish sentiment dominates the current price action. Should renewed selling pressure emerge, a decisive break below the $1.5K mark could trigger a cascade toward the $1.1K level.

Still, a short-term corrective retracement toward the $1.8K resistance zone remains a possibility before sellers mount another attempt to breach the $1.5K support. The coming days are crucial, as price action around this level will likely dictate the direction of Ethereum’s next major trend.

The 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour timeframe, Ethereum’s tight-range consolidation is clearly visible. The price is currently trapped between the $1.5K support and the upper boundary of the descending channel at $1.6K, reflecting a market in equilibrium. This balance suggests hesitation from both buyers and sellers.

A breakout from this narrow range will be pivotal. If Ethereum manages to breach the $1.6K upper boundary, a short-term rebound toward $1.8K could materialize.

Conversely, a breakdown below the $1.5K level will likely spark a significant downward move, potentially driving the price toward $1.1K in the mid-term.

Onchain Analysis

By Shayan

The funding rates metric serves as a crucial indicator of sentiment in the futures markets. Analysing its recent behaviour offers key insights into Ethereum’s potential next moves. Notably, both the price and the funding rates have been mirroring the patterns observed during the September to November 2024 period, a phase marked by prolonged consolidation and deep corrections that ultimately preceded a strong bullish rally.

Such market conditions often reflect smart money accumulation, as informed investors take advantage of panic-driven selling and widespread distribution among retail participants. Currently, funding rates have dropped to near-zero values and are consolidating, suggesting that the market may once again be entering an accumulation phase.

However, it is important to note that within such phases, further downside remains possible. The price may dip lower before a meaningful rebound occurs, offering even more attractive levels for accumulation by long-term investors.