World Liberty Finance has more than doubled its ETH holdings in a week, according to Arkham Intelligence data. The analytics platform reports that the project’s ETH holdings have surged 180% over the past couple of days, from around 2,200 ETH on Monday to more than 7,000 by Thursday.

Arkham currently reports that Ethereum is World Liberty’s largest holding, with 7,094 ETH worth around $16.2 million.

World Liberty Holdings in Red

On March 6, Arkham alerted users that World Liberty Financial had just sent $25 million in USDC to a separate contract, which purchased $10 million in ETH, $10M in wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), and $1.5 million in a token called MOVE.

MOVE is the native token of the Movement Network, a venture capital-backed blockchain programming language that facilitates EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatibility. The token skyrocketed 26% over the past few hours as the Trump DeFi platform loaded up.

However, the nine tokens purchased by World Liberty are currently in a total loss of $89 million, reported Lookonchain on March 6. Much of this is due to the impact Trump’s trade tariffs have had on crypto markets.

In addition to ETH, WBTC, and USDT, World Liberty also holds 40 million Tron (TRX) tokens worth $10 million, 10 billion WhiteRock (WHITE) worth $3.4 million, and a handful of more obscure tokens such as ONDO, COLLE, GROK, and HOPPY.

Ethereum remains the industry standard for DeFi, with a 52.6% market share of total value locked, according to DeFiLlama. It has lost some ground to Solana recently, which has seen its DeFi market share increase to 8.4% with a TVL of $9 billion.

However, Solana took a massive hit recently as the meme coin bubble burst because the network was primarily used to mint and trade the tokens.

ETH Price Reaction

ETH has woken up over the past 12 hours, gaining just over 6% to reclaim $2,300 during Asian trading on Thursday.

Nevertheless, the asset fell to a 16-month low of just over $2,000 earlier this week when analysts warned of a huge collapse in ETH prices if the head and shoulders chart pattern breaks down.

Currently, ETH appears to have bounced off support and is edging higher though it remains down 16% over the past fortnight.