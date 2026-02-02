ETH Bulls Locked Out Below This Critical Resistance: Ethereum Price Analysis

Ethereum remains under clear downside pressure after the recent impulsive sell-off, with the price now trading well below prior structural supports. The focus now shifts to how ETH reacts around major demand and liquidity zones, especially after the latest liquidation-driven move.

Ethereum Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, Ethereum has confirmed a decisive bearish continuation following the breakdown from the rising structure and the failure to hold above the key mid-range support of $2.5K. The rejection from the $3.3K–$3.4K region, which aligned with the higher-timeframe supply, marked the point where sellers fully regained control.

The price has now pushed aggressively into a significant demand zone around the $2.1K–$2.2K area. This region previously acted as a strong accumulation base and is structurally important in the broader market context. The sharp nature of the move into this zone suggests forced selling rather than orderly distribution, increasing the probability of a short-term reaction.

However, as long as Ethereum remains below the $3K–$3.1K region and the declining moving averages, any bounce from demand should still be treated as corrective within a bearish daily structure.

ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour chart, the recent sell-off unfolded in a near-vertical manner, leaving behind multiple untested inefficiencies and supply zones above the current price. After the impulsive drop toward the $2.1K area, Ethereum is showing early signs of stabilization, but structure remains firmly bearish.

A technical pullback toward the Fibonacci retracement levels is a realistic scenario, particularly into the zone where the $2.7K–$2.85K range aligns with the 0.618–0.702 retracement cluster and prior supply. This area also coincides with broken structural support, increasing the likelihood that it acts as resistance if the price retraces.

As long as Ethereum fails to reclaim and hold above these Fibonacci and supply confluences, the broader 4-hour trend favors continuation rather than reversal.

Sentiment Analysis

The Ethereum liquidation heatmap clearly highlights a recent liquidity sweep below the $2.5K level, where a dense cluster of long liquidations was triggered. This move reflects a classic long liquidation cascade, with price accelerating lower as leveraged positions were force-closed in rapid succession. The intensity of liquidity absorption around and just below $2.5K confirms that this level was a major magnet for downside expansion.

Despite the sweep already occurring, the heatmap still shows slight residual liquidity pockets extending toward the $2.2K–$2.3K region, reinforcing this zone as a natural short- to mid-term target within the prevailing bearish trend. From a structural standpoint, such liquidation-driven moves often precede consolidation or corrective bounces, but they do not invalidate the dominant trend unless followed by sustained spot demand and structural reclaim. As long as liquidity continues to build below price and upside liquidity remains relatively thin, the risk remains skewed toward further downside exploration over the mid term.