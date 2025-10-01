ETH Breakout at $4K Sparks Bold $10K Target Forecasts

Ethereum trades above $4,200 after a key breakout, with analysts targeting $6,500, $8,000, and $10,000 in the long-term channel.

Ethereum (ETH) jumped to the $4,300 level after breaking the important resistance at $4,000. As higher levels are seen ahead, the move has gained new attention from analysts.

At the time of writing, ETH has gained roughly 4% since yesterday, with daily volume exceeding $34 billion.

Long-Term Channel Points Toward Five Digits

Merlijn The Trader described Ethereum’s price structure as a “ladder,” where each breakout sets a higher base for the next rally. He pointed to three major steps: the $1,440 peak in 2018, the $4,400–$4,800 highs in 2021, and the recent breakout above $4,000 in 2025.

His chart shows ETH moving inside a long-term ascending channel with projected targets at $6,500, $8,000, and $10,000. “Ignore the fear. Five-digit Ethereum is inevitable,” he said, noting that the $4,000 retest may now act as solid support.

Profit-Taking and October Rally

IncomeSharks presented a trading plan based on staged selling, where 10% exits are placed at different resistance levels. The chart presents ETH crashing down from above $4,600 and retaking support at $4,000, considered another “fakeout.”

$ETH – Selling another 10% to make sure we see $5k in Pumptober. pic.twitter.com/WIJgy16x4M — IncomeSharks (@IncomeSharks) September 30, 2025

The strategy aims to protect profits while keeping exposure for upside. IncomeSharks suggested seasonal strength in October—often dubbed “Pumptober”—could support a run toward $5,000 if the reclaimed support holds.

Market Conditions and Funding Data

CryptoJack posted a weekly view showing ETH consolidating above the $3,800–$4,000 zone, which previously acted as resistance and is now seen as support. He highlighted Ethereum’s earlier breakout from a descending broadening wedge, noting that the recent pullback looks like standard consolidation.

#ETH still looks bullish 💥 Funding is negative, fear is high, massive liquidations happening. But soon, the market will show its true strength pic.twitter.com/O2rn9ZAXzs — CryptoJack (@cryptojack) October 1, 2025

These conditions often mark oversold markets that can rebound if support holds. His chart points to possible targets between $6,000 and $6,500 if buying pressure returns.

Funding rates are the positives, with the aggregated level at 0.0121. It signals an increasing demand for long positions in derivatives, yet, on the flip side, a sharp rise in funding can point toward potential short-term corrections.

Institutional Treasuries Favor Ethereum

Cas Abbé reported that Ethereum has now surpassed Bitcoin in the percentage of supply held by digital asset treasury companies. Treasuries hold 4% of ETH compared to 3% of BTC.

“It seems like ETH has become the new institutional favourite,” he noted.

Meanwhile, an increase in treasury holdings indicates a growing appreciation of Ethereum as an institutional asset. With technical strength still above $4,000, analysts are wondering if ETH can continue climbing this ladder toward higher targets set in the channel.