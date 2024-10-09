Google has officially integrated the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) into its search engine. This allows users to search for any .eth domain and view the corresponding Ethereum (ETH) balance directly within the search results.

This development marks a major step in making cryptocurrency information more accessible to the general public.

ENS Support and Features

“Google has officially integrated ENS, allowing users to search for any .eth name and check associated balances directly within Google Search,” announced ENS.ETH’s official account in an October 9 X post.

The team noted that while the feature initially launched for select users a few months ago, it is now live for everyone globally.

Nalin, a Web3 official at Google, shared that the Ethereum faucets for the Sepolia and Holesky test networks have also integrated with ENS. This feature enables users to input their .eth address to receive test ETH “drips.”

Meanwhile, the naming service also announced a partnership with domain registrar GoDaddy in February. This partnership allows the Web3 community to link their .eth names to traditional Web2 domains at no additional cost. It lowers the barrier of high gas fees that had previously deterred some users from adopting the service.

The ENS system can be compared to Internet domains. This is because it allows users to convert complicated Ethereum wallet addresses into human-readable names.

For instance, rather than sharing long strings of alphanumeric characters as a wallet address, users can share a simpler name like yourname.eth.

Google’s Continued Support for Crypto

Google began its integration with Ethereum addresses in May 2023. The search giant introduced a feature allowing users to search for these addresses and view the ETH balances directly in search results.

By March 2024, Google expanded its native support for the cryptocurrency to include ENS domains. This allowed users to search for addresses like Vitalik.eth and receive blockchain information such as the ETH balance, wallet address, and recent transactions from Etherscan.

The ENS integration builds on previous initiatives in the crypto space. In 2022, the company introduced features allowing Ethereum wallet holders to track their Ether balances directly in search results. It eliminated the need to visit blockchain explorers like Etherscan.

They also marked the Ethereum Merge event with animated pandas counting down the blockchain’s shift from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake.

The platform also updated its crypto advertising policy in 2023 to include “Cryptocurrency Coin Trusts.” This change enabled products like Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from major financial players, such as BlackRock, to appear in search results for relevant queries.