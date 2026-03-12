ETF Expert Praises the XRP Funds’ Resilience Despite Recent Investor Exodus

Bloomberg’s James Seyffart praised the performance of the spot XRP ETFs as of late despite the overall market uncertainty and the underlying asset’s price calamity.

However, the ETF experts’ words come at a time when the funds have seen several days of consistent outflows.

XRP ETFs Hold Up Well

The first month after the debut in mid-November was quite impressive as Canary Capital’s XRPC, which was the first such fund to go live for trading on Wall Street, broke the 2025 trading volume record for the launch day. The first $1 billion in cumulative net inflows was gathered in about a month, but the trend has changed substantially since then.

Data from SoSoValue shows that investors poured in $666.61 million into the funds, which are now five, in November and $500 million in December. January saw nowhere near those numbers with just $15.59 million, while February picked up the pace slightly to $58.09 million.

March is shaping up to be the first red month so far, with current data showing $26.07 million in net outflows. This is because investors pulled out $6.15 million on March 5, $16.62 million on March 6, $18.11 million on March 9, and $3.88 million on March 10.

Despite this evident investor exodus, Seyffart noted that the funds have “actually held up pretty well despite the massive pullback in price.” Interestingly, his data shows that the cumulative total for the XRP ETFs is at over $1.4 billion, while SoSoValue cited a lower number, $1.21 billion.

The XRP ETFs have actually held up pretty well despite the massive pullback in price. They’ve taken in a cumulative $1.4 billion since launch. pic.twitter.com/Bjtmb0y40D — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) March 10, 2026

You may also like:

The Price Pullback

Although the exchange-traded funds have amassed well over $1 billion in their four months of existence, the underlying asset’s price has indeed pulled back as Seyffart noted. Not just in the past few weeks when global uncertainty has skyrocketed to new peaks, but even when we examine XRP’s moves since November 13, when XRPC launched.

At the time, the token traded at around $2.50 but plunged to a 15-month low of $1.11 on February 6. Despite rebounding since then, XRP still trades below $1.40 as of press time, which means a 45% decline since the ETF debut.