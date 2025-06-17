Eric Trump has publicly denied any role in Tron’s proposed reverse merger with SRM Entertainment.

This follows reports that he would hold an executive position in the newly formed entity.

Details of The Deal

On Monday, a Financial Times article claimed that Tron is preparing to go public in the U.S. through a reverse merger with SRM Entertainment, a Nasdaq-listed merchandise company.

In a separate statement, SRM announced that Sun would join the company as an advisor and confirmed it had secured a $100 million equity investment from an undisclosed private investor. Additionally, the firm revealed plans to rebrand as “Tron Inc” and acquire TRX tokens as part of a new crypto treasury strategy.

The FT story also suggested that Eric Trump, one of U.S. President Donald Trump’s sons, will have a role in the new business. However, in a June 16 post on X, the younger Trump distanced himself from the deal, stating that while Tron founder Justin Sun is a “great friend and an icon in the crypto space,” he has “no public involvement” in the merger plans.

Dominari Securities has been named the exclusive placement agent for a $210 million stock offering. The company is a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings, which is affiliated with American Data Centers, an AI infrastructure venture launched in collaboration with Eric and his older brother, Donald Trump Jr. The two also serve on Dominari’s advisory board.

This is not the first time the Trump boys have denied affiliation with a crypto project. Earlier this month, they used social media to refute involvement in the so-called Trump Wallet initiative that was being promoted by NFT marketplace Magic Eden in partnership with the TRUMP meme coin.

Sun and Trump’s Family Ties

Sun’s relationship with the Trumps has grown steadily in the last few months. He is reportedly the largest holder of the TRUMP meme coin, a status that earned him a seat at an exclusive banquet with the president and other top investors at Trump National Golf Club last month.

The Tron founder has also invested millions in World Liberty Financial (WLF), a Trump family crypto company. The purchase happened after World Liberty failed to reach its initial fundraising targets. Sun then stepped in, boosting the decentralized finance (DeFi) project to the tune of $30 million. He didn’t stop there. In early 2025, the 34-year-old committed an additional $45 million to WLF, bringing his total stake in the firm to $75 million.

World Liberty later launched a stablecoin called USD1 on the Tron blockchain, further linking Sun’s crypto empire with the First Family’s digital asset ventures.

As these developments occurred, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) paused a long-running investigation into Tron and Sun that had been active since 2023. This raised eyebrows and led to calls by Democratic legislators for an inquiry into the Trump family’s crypto dealings amid accusations of a potential conflict of interest.