Japanese investment firm Metaplanet Inc. has named Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, as the first member of its newly established Strategic Advisory Board.

The move is part of Metaplanet’s broader efforts to expand Bitcoin adoption and strengthen its position as a global leader in the crypto industry.

Eric Trump’s Appointment

Welcoming him to the board, CEO Simon Gerovich stated:

“His business expertise and passion for BTC will help drive our mission forward as we continue building one of the world’s leading Bitcoin Treasury Companies.”

He added that Trump was chosen for his business acumen, strong ties to the Bitcoin community, and global hospitality perspective, which he believes will be critical in advancing Metaplanet’s long-term strategy.

According to the official announcement, Trump brings extensive experience in real estate, finance, brand development, and strategic business growth. The company noted that he has become a leading advocate for digital asset adoption worldwide, aligning with the investment firm’s mission to further financial innovation.

Beyond his new role at the company, the president’s son has been a key figure in the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial crypto platform. The project recently completed its second token sale in March 2025, securing a total of $590 million in funding.

Metapanet’s Strategic Advisory Board will include influential voices, speakers, and thought leaders committed to advancing Bitcoin and reshaping global finance. The statement highlighted that the younger Trump’s inclusion reflects the firm’s commitment to assembling “top-tier advisory talent” to support its strategic objectives.

Metaplanet Remains Committed to Expanding BTC Reserves

The company also remains focused on expanding its Bitcoin treasury while developing innovative financial products to drive long-term value for its shareholders.

It has set bold targets for its accumulation, aiming to hold 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 and 21,000 BTC by the end of 2026. To fund this, it has been leveraging financial instruments such as issuing equity and bonds. Most recently, it raised $13.3 million through zero-interest ordinary bonds to finance additional Bitcoin purchases.

In the first 11 weeks of 2025, Metaplanet has acquired 1,288 BTC. Its most recent buy of 150 BTC was made on March 18 for approximately $12.5 million, at an average price of $83,508 per coin. This development brought the company’s total holdings to 3,200 BTC.