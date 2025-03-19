EOS Network has announced it will rebrand to Vaulta as part of a strategic shift toward Web3 banking. The transition includes a new token ticker and a swap portal, which is slated for the end of May 2025, although the date is subject to change.

The company said that the objective is to bridge the gap between decentralized technologies and established financial systems.

EOS Rebranding

According to the official press release, the latest rebrand comes after years of planning and development in a bid to create a secure, scalable, and inclusive financial ecosystem. Following the development, Yves La Rose, Founder and CEO of Vaulta Foundation, commented,

“This transformation represents more than just a name change; it’s a decisive step forward in our mission to deliver open, accessible financial access for everyone. Vaulta is the product of years of planning, strategic development, and thoughtful design, culminating in a holistic Web3 banking approach. Web3 has the potential to reshape global finance and Vaulta is at the forefront of this evolution”

The Vaulta Banking Advisory Council will be established as part of the rebrand, which will be tasked with bringing together experts from the banking and Web3 sectors. Their role will be to advise on bridging traditional finance with decentralized and Web3 infrastructure.

The council will focus on a strategy that aligns with global compliance standards and identifies potential piloting opportunities. Among the council members are Lawrence Truong (CEO of Systemic Trust), Didier Lavalle (CEO of Tetra), Alexander Nelson (Senior Director of Digital Finance at ATB Financial), and Jonathan Rizzo (Senior Business Solution Specialist at ATB Financial).

Vaulta will leverage strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Ceffu, Spirit Blockchain, and Blockchain Insurance Inc. to expand its Web3 banking ecosystem forward. These collaborations will focus on four key use cases for digital assets, known as its “Four Pillars” – Wealth Management, Consumer Payments, Portfolio Management, and Insurance.

The development of these pillars is expected to help Vaulta explore innovative yield-generation opportunities, access real-world asset (RWA) investments, and create blockchain-specific insurance solutions. Going forward, Vaulta also plans to announce additional strategic partnerships in the coming months to support ongoing Web3 banking and infrastructure efforts.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Vaulta token is set to be listed on more than 137 exchanges where EOS currently trades.

EOS Up By Over 25%

EOS was once a top-ten cryptocurrency by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap. During its peak in 2018, EOS reached 5th position at times due to its initial coin offering (ICO) success and strong community support. However, its ranking has fluctuated over time and is currently in the 68th position.

However, the latest rebranding has triggered a massive spike of more than 25% over the past day, which briefly pushed the asset’s price above $0.65 on Tuesday.