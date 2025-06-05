The European Central Bank, unlike the US Federal Reserve, has lowered the key interest rates once again, which are now down to their lowest in roughly two years.

Bitcoin’s price reacted immediately with a surge of $1,000, taking it from $104,500 to $105,500.

The European Central Bank cut rates and further widened a gap with the Federal Reserve that has fueled President Trump’s calls for Fed Chair Jerome Powell to follow suit https://t.co/Lq7suXwqxJ — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 5, 2025

The current interest rates in the Eurozone have dropped to 2%, the lowest level since early 2023. This comes amid a slowing of inflation in the region and despite the threat of tariffs by US President Donald Trump.

This is the eighth rate cut from the ECB, which is a stark contrast to what the US Federal Reserve is doing. Recall that the US central bank lowered the rates twice in late 2024, but has maintained them unchanged ever since.

This has prompted US President Donald Trump to urge Fed Chair Powell to start cutting the rates, otherwise the risk of a macro crisis grows.

Just minutes after the ECB news went live today, BTC reacted with an immediate uptick that drove it higher by a grand as the chart below demonstrates.