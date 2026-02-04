Earn Yield on XRP: Flare Launches New Lending Markets with Morpho

Besides launching the first-ever modular markets for XRP, the latest development introduces modular lending to the Flare ecosystem.

The decentralized finance (DeFi) blockchain network, Flare, has unveiled first-of-its-kind modular lending markets for XRP, introducing permissionless lending for the cryptocurrency.

According to a press release shared with CryptoPotato, the deployment features a partnership with the modular lending protocol, Morpho. Additionally, Flare is also joining forces with Mystic, a platform for curating lending markets across the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystem. With Morpho leading the integration of modular XRP lending markets on Flare, Mystic will serve as the front-end interface for Morpho on Flare.

Modular Lending Markets For XRP

Modular lending breaks down traditional, all-in-one crypto lending pools into isolated and customizable components. The architecture allows users to create tailored markets with specific oracle feeds and risk parameters, rather than having a single pool dictate risk for all involved assets. Such an approach enhances efficiency and security for users’ funds, given the volatile nature of the crypto market.

Besides launching the first-ever modular markets for XRP, the latest development introduces modular lending to the Flare ecosystem. The move marks a huge step forward in the network’s vision for XRP DeFi (XRPFi), which is transforming the crypto asset from a dormant one into a proactive source of yield and a composable strategy.

Flare has made it its mission to expand DeFi capabilities for XRP, as seen in yield tokenization via Spectra, spot trading through Hyperliquid, and staking via Firelight. In addition, Flare has launched its version of XRP, named FXRP, unlocking yield-generating opportunities for the digital asset.

With the addition of Morpho and Mystic to the framework, Flare has implemented an expansion that enables lending and borrowing use cases that retain XRP on its native blockchain while unlocking on-chain utility.

Expanding the XRPFi Ecosystem

Following the latest integration on Flare, FXRP can now deposit their assets into curated yield-bearing vaults, using FXRP (or other assets like Flare (FLR) and USDT0) as collateral to borrow supported assets. They can also integrate lending positions into structured strategies, gaining access to capabilities that enable capital to loop across staking, lending, and borrowing within a single ecosystem.

“Each market supports a single collateral and loan asset, with parameters such as loan-to-value ratios set at creation. Markets can be launched permissionlessly, while curated vaults allocate capital across selected markets based on defined risk and yield objectives,” Flare explained.

While Mystic serves as the primary access point for now, Flare intends to unveil additional interfaces, such as the Morpho main app, over time.