dWallet Network has announced expanding its technology to the Layer 1 blockchain network, Aptos. This move aims to introduce Zero Trust Protocols (ZTPs) with inherent multi-chain interoperability capabilities to the decentralized finance (DeFi) and gaming ecosystems on Aptos.

By incorporating dWallet’s Zero Trust architecture, ZTPs developed on Aptos will be able to seamlessly sign transactions on Bitcoin, Ethereum, or any other blockchain network without the need for bridging or token wrapping mechanisms. The end goal is to unlock multi-chain experiences.

Broadening DeFi, Gaming Within Aptos

According to the latest press release shared with CryptoPotato, this integration holds particular significance for DeFi projects on Aptos. It presents a crucial capability to natively include BTC and ETH transactions, marking a milestone in blockchain interoperability and functional versatility.

In a statement, Omer Sadika, Co-Founder of dWallet Network, said that bringing the decentralized, non-collusive dWallet building block to the fast and secure Aptos blockchain enables ZTPs. This would also aid in expanding the horizons for DeFi and gaming protocols within the Aptos ecosystem. Such a step represents a significant leap toward dWallet Network’s vision of Zero Trust and a multi-chain future.

Professor Benny Pinkas, Researcher at Aptos, also doubled down on the integration and said,

“The dWallet team led pioneering cryptography research to introduce the innovative 2PC-MPC protocol, enabling multi-chain Zero Trust. I’m excited about developers in the Aptos ecosystem being able to develop ZTPs that operate seamlessly across all of Web3 in a cryptographically secure way.”

The Zero Trust Framework

dWallet Network introduces a fundamental building block that enables individuals to have control over any asset and the ability to enforce any logic across any network. dWallets leverage cryptographic signatures, which have traditionally been the default authentication method for blockchain networks.

This makes a dWallet-generated signature indistinguishable from a regular user’s signature from the network’s perspective.

This capability extends even to non-smart contract networks like Bitcoin, enabling the creation of Zero Trust Protocols (ZTPs) that operate across networks without the need for bridging or token-wrapping mechanisms.

These ZTPs uphold the core Web3 principles of decentralization and user ownership. dWallet’s Zero Trust framework represents a significant stride towards realizing a truly user-centric, interconnected, and flexible blockchain infrastructure.

Earlier this year, dWallet Networ announced adding support for EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, Monad.