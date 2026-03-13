Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

Dubai TOKEN2049 Postponed Amid “Current Geopolitical Conditions” (Report)

One of the major crypto conferences in Dubai has been rescheduled for next year.
George Georgiev

Share:

Share:

One of the largest annual crypto-oriented events, Token2049 in Dubai, has reportedly been rescheduled for next year.

According to Wu Blockchain, the Dubai TOKEN2049 conference will be hled on the 21st and 22nd of April in 2027. It was originally supposed to take place in April this year.

Per the official statement:

This decision was not taken lightly. Preparations for the event were progressing strongly. However, ensuring the global crypto industry can gther safely, and at the scale and quality that define TOKEN2049, remains our top priority.

The move comes just a few days after the event organizers said that the conference will take place “even as other conferences hit pause amid growing conflict.”

SPECIAL OFFER (Exclusive)
Binance Free $600 (CryptoPotato Exclusive): Use this link to register a new account and receive $600 exclusive welcome offer on Binance (full details).

LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!

Tags:
Blockchain Adoption
News Icon

About the author

George Georgiev
Contact:

Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato's editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over 8 years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi's passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn't looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping.