Dubai TOKEN2049 Postponed Amid “Current Geopolitical Conditions” (Report)

One of the major crypto conferences in Dubai has been rescheduled for next year.

One of the largest annual crypto-oriented events, Token2049 in Dubai, has reportedly been rescheduled for next year.

According to Wu Blockchain, the Dubai TOKEN2049 conference will be hled on the 21st and 22nd of April in 2027. It was originally supposed to take place in April this year.

Per the official statement:

This decision was not taken lightly. Preparations for the event were progressing strongly. However, ensuring the global crypto industry can gther safely, and at the scale and quality that define TOKEN2049, remains our top priority.

Exclusive: The Dubai TOKEN2049 summit, originally scheduled for April 29-30, 2026, has been postponed to April 21-22, 2027. This comes after several locations in Dubai were attacked by Iranian drones and shrapnel, prompting many in the crypto industry to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/aSl4qbRKKr — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) March 13, 2026

The move comes just a few days after the event organizers said that the conference will take place “even as other conferences hit pause amid growing conflict.”