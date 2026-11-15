DTCC Adds Solana to Wall Street Tokenization Plans, Targeting 2027

DTCC's tokens run only on Canton and its own private Besu network today. Stellar is due first, in the first half of 2027, and Circle's Arc shares Solana's second-half slot.

The DTCC has announced its plans to connect its tokenization service to Solana (SOL) in the second half of 2027. The link will let firms tokenize eligible securities held at the Depository Trust Company (DTC), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation.

That unit holds more than $114 trillion in assets under custody, which can be moved between traditional and tokenized form, with the tokens delivered to digital wallets the users pick. Brian Steele, President of DTCC Clearing & Securities Services, said tokens on Solana will keep the ownership rights and safeguards of the securities behind them.

“DTCC is committed to providing an open and connected platform that allows our users access to mature distributed ledger technology networks like Solana that have established performance, security and governance features,” said Nadine Chakar, Global Head of DTCC Digital Assets.

Solana Joins Stellar and Arc

On May 27, DTCC said its service would connect to Stellar (XLM), with tokenized assets due there in the first half of 2027. DTCC said that link would cover the full asset lifecycle, including corporate actions and reporting.

Circle then named DTCC among the 11 founding validators of its Arc blockchain on August 5. Likewise, the stablecoin issuer said it is working with DTCC to bring tokenized DTC assets to Arc from the second half of 2027, and that the link could let firms settle in stablecoins against those assets through third-party apps on Arc, outside DTC.

The service itself went live on October 28, running on the Canton Network and DTCC’s private Besu network. Since that launch, Morgan Stanley has tokenized US stocks and Treasuries through the service.

“Institutions chose Solana because it already runs real financial activity at scale,” said Nick Ducoff, GM of Institutional at the Solana Foundation.

The foundation cited Solana’s sub-second finality and low fees. It said those let tokenized securities settle and move around the clock.

SEC Letter Sets Eligible Assets

DTC tokenizes under a no-action letter it received from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in December 2025. The letter covers Russell 1000 stocks, exchange-traded funds tracking major indices and US Treasury securities.

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About seven months after that letter, DTCC and more than 30 firms ran the first limited production trades.

Twenty DTC participants had signed agreements to use the service by launch day. They include Bank of America, Citadel Securities, and J.P. Morgan. DTCC said it will add more participants on a rolling basis.