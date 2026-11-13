‘Draining the Economic Life and Soul’: Coffeezilla Turns Trump’s Own Words Against His Crypto Empire

From World Liberty Financial to controversial meme coins, Coffeezilla follows the money behind the Trump family's rapidly expanding crypto empire.

Back in 2020, at a campaign rally in Ocala, Florida, Donald Trump said: “It’s a political class that enriched itself while draining the economic life and soul from our country.”

But Coffeezilla has discovered that many investments that made the Trump family billions of dollars may have actually caused most American investors to lose money. He said,

“It turns out Trump was right. There is a political class stealing from America, but it turns out all we’ve done is replaced one that was mediocre at it to one that’s incredibly good at it.”

Inside the Trump Family’s Crypto Empire

YouTuber and cryptocurrency investigator Coffeezilla, along with researcher Molly White, has published an extensive investigation into the US President’s family’s crypto businesses and has discovered that many investments that made them billions of dollars have actually caused most American investors to lose money.

The investigation mainly focuses on World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s meme coins, foreign investments, as well as business relationships.

According to the investigation, World Liberty Financial was launched shortly before the 2024 presidential election, initially attracting limited interest from investors. However, after Trump won the election, its token sales reportedly reached $550 million.

One of the biggest investments came from an entity backed by UAE royal Sheik Tahnoun bin Zayed, which reportedly paid $500 million for a 49% stake in World Liberty just four days before Trump’s inauguration. The investigation questions why this investment was not disclosed when the platform later announced that its USD1 stablecoin would be used for MGX’s $2 billion investment in Binance. Sheik Tahnoun was behind both investments.

According to White, interest earned on USD1’s reserves could generate hundreds of millions of dollars for Trump family entities. Binance has also played a major role in the stablecoin’s growth through promotional campaigns and high-yield offers. The investigation also put the focus on how World Liberty could benefit from the GENIUS Act, stablecoin legislation promoted by Trump.

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Another major concern involves the platform’s $1.5 billion deal with ALT5 Sigma, which reportedly generated around $500 million for a Trump family entity and $90 million for the Witkoff family. ALT5’s stock subsequently lost around 95% of its value over the following year. Possible conflicts of interest involving foreign investors and government officials, particularly given Steve Witkoff’s role as US Special Envoy to the Middle East, were also scrutinized.

Company Denies Any Wrongdoing

World Liberty Financial, for its part, has rejected the allegations, defending its business activities while maintaining that it has followed the required regulatory procedures. It also denied receiving special treatment or having any influence over government policies. The company maintains that its products and partnerships are legitimate business activities.

Given the controversy surrounding it, the launch of the TRUMP meme coin shortly before Trump returned to the White House in January 2025 was naturally a major part of the investigation. The token reportedly generated around $600 million, while Melania Trump’s token and NFT ventures brought in another $6 million. However, the TRUMP and MELANIA tokens later lost approximately 95% and 99% of their peak values, respectively, leaving many investors with heavy losses.

The investigation also covers Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.’s involvement in the Bitcoin mining company American Bitcoin and Trump Media’s crypto plans.