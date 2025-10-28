Double-Digit Price Surges From These Altcoins as BTC Slides Toward CME Gap: Market Watch

Bitcoin’s price ascent from Sunday and Monday was stopped at $116,000, and the asset slid below $114,000 on its way toward a CME gap formed during the weekend.

Several altcoins have produced impressive gains over the past 24 hours, including FIGR_HELOC, HBAR, TRUMP, TAO, and PUMP.

BTC Slips From Local Peak

The primary cryptocurrency went on the offensive at the beginning of the previous business week as well, surging from $108,000 to $114,000 only to be stopped and drive south hard, sliding to a multi-day low of just over $106,000. The bulls stepped up after this massive correction and drove BTC up to $111,000 by the end of the week when the US CPI numbers came out.

At first, bitcoin jumped to $112,000 after the fears of growing inflation eased, but then it suddenly dropped below $110,000. Still, it recovered some ground during the weekend and initiated another leg up on Sunday after US Secretary Bessent said Washington is close to striking a trade deal with Beijing.

BTC broke past $112,000 and $113,000 on Sunday. It climbed further on Monday, surging past $116,000 for the first time since the October 10 crash. However, it was stopped there and pushed south to $113,500 earlier today, which is the upper boundary of the CME gap that formed during the weekend.

Alts With Big Gains

Most larger-cap altcoins are slightly in the red on a daily scale after yesterday’s gains. ETH, BNB, DOGE, SOL, ADA, TRX, LINK, and BCH are with minor losses, while XRP, HYPE, and XLM have marked insignificant increases.

In contrast, HBAR has skyrocketed by 14% daily after positive news on the US EFT front. TAO is the other double-digit gainer from the larger-cap alts, while ZEC has plunged by 8% daily.

More impressive increases come from the likes of FIGR_HELOC, which has rocketed by almost 40%, TRUMP, which has soared by 12%, and PUMP, which is up by 10%.

The total crypto market cap has lost around $50 billion since yesterday’s peak and is down to $3.950 trillion on CG.