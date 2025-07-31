TL;DR

XRP defends $3.05–$3.10 support zone, forming a potential double bottom on the 4-hour chart.

Exchange balances fall while wallet count nears 7.3M, signaling long-term holding activity.

On-chain activity rebounds to 1B tokens as network use increases ahead of August.

Chart Structure and Support Zone

Ripple (XRP) continues to trade above a key support range between $3.05 and $3.10. This area has served as a foundation for several rebounds throughout July. Each time the price approached this zone, buyers stepped in to defend it. That behavior has kept the structure of the chart steady.

Recent movements suggest a possible double bottom is forming, as identified by Alpha Crypto Signal. This setup, which often appears when a trend is changing, is showing two distinct bounces from the same support level. The price sat at $3.14 at press time, showing a small increase over the past 24 hours and 3% increase across the week.

#XRP LTF Analysis:$XRP is holding up well above the key horizontal support zone on the 4H chart. After multiple taps, the level continues to act as strong demand, and the latest bounce from it hints at a potential double bottom forming. This is a classic bullish reversal… pic.twitter.com/qOb6zlbUkn — Alpha Crypto Signal (@alphacryptosign) July 31, 2025

Momentum indicators are starting to shift. XRP has moved back above the 9-period exponential moving average, which can sometimes signal short-term direction changes. The 50-period simple moving average is positioned slightly higher and may be the next test for price strength.

Volume has picked up during recent support zone activity, with more trading taking place as the price rebounded. If XRP moves above $3.25, which is considered the neckline of the current pattern, this could confirm a breakout. If that happens, the next move may extend toward the $3.50 level.

Wallet Activity and Exchange Trends

More XRP is now being stored in private wallets, as we observed. That means less supply is available for quick selling. This shift suggests holders are moving their assets out of trading platforms, possibly to hold them longer term.

In parallel, the number of XRP wallets is also increasing. On July 21, the count reached 7.2 million. That number continues to grow and is nearing 7.3 million, pointing to broader network participation and user interest.

XRP Activity Spikes Before August

XRP recorded wide changes in token movement through July. Transfers reached 1.8 billion tokens at the month’s high but dropped to 300 million by July 28. Activity later recovered to around 1 billion, showing a return of network engagement before August.

According to analyst CRYPTOWZRD, XRP closed the last daily session without clear direction. He noted that a close above $3.23 could open up a longer trading setup. For now, the market is watching for cleaner signals before momentum shifts further.

According to our weekly analysis, support is seen at $3.00. Key resistance levels are at $3.60 and $4.00.