After hitting an all-time high of $3.65 in mid-July, XRP has entered a phase of consolidation. The token is gradually retracing to hover around the $3.15 mark. Despite multiple attempts to break higher, XRP has faced resistance near $3.3.

This price action reflects a cooling-off period following the sharp rally from early July, when it surged from around $2.2. Interestingly, older XRP wallets are on the move again, which could impact the asset’s future price trajectory.

Old Coins Return to Circulation

XRP is still up by almost 46% over the past month while holding slightly shaky at the $3.15 support level. According to Santiment’s latest data, one important on-chain signal is the reactivation of dormant coins, which suggests renewed investor interest and participation from long-term holders.

The average age of XRP investments has dropped by 91 days and is now standing at 593 days. This means that a wave of older wallets is moving assets back into circulation. Historically, such behavior has often preceded or accompanied bullish price action, lending further weight to the current market momentum.

However, crypto analyst Ali Martinez warned that if XRP fails to hold the crucial $3.15 support level, the crypto asset could retrace to the $3 mark. While this potential dip may concern short-term traders, Martinez said it could offer a compelling buy-the-dip opportunity for investors anticipating a rebound, especially given XRP’s strong performance and recent on-chain activity.

While traders eye short-term price action, major players are taking a longer-term view – especially through large-scale XRP allocations.

XRP Gains Institutional Traction

In what appears to be a growing corporate confidence in XRP as a strategic asset, Hyperscale Data has officially launched its $10 million XRP treasury program. The company plans to provide weekly updates starting August 12, in a bid to boost transparency and investor trust.

With a possible 36-month lockup under consideration, Hyperscale’s move indicates a long-term commitment rather than short-term speculation. The latest development comes on the heels of Nature’s Miracle’s $20 million XRP plan.