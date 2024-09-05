Donald Trump said today that, if elected, he plans to create a special commission tasked with auditing Government institutions. The new organization would be headed by no other but billionaire supporter Elon Musk.

Elon Musk Will Audit the US Government?

What was first brought up as a suggestion in the conversation between Donald Trump and Elon Musk on X earlier on August 12th might be coming to fruition if the Republican candidate wins the elections.

Today, Trump said that he would establish a ‘government efficiency commission’ that would be headed by Tesla’s boss Elon Musk.

People familiar with the matter have reportedly told Reuters that the former president has not taken this idea lightly and has been discussing it for weeks. Today, however, during his speech to the New York Economic Club, was the first time he had publicly endorsed it.

I will create a government efficiency commision tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government and making recommendations for drastic reform,” he said.

Cutting Corporate Taxes

The United States currently imposes a tax on the profits of US-resident corporations. The rate is 21%, which was reduced from 35% in 2017 by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Now, Donald Trump says that he will further reduce the corporate tax and make it 15%. However, it’s important to note that this would only apply to companies that are manufacturing domestically.