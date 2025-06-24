As CryptoPotato reported earlier today, Donald Trump announced that there’s a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran. The crypto market took the news very positively and Bitcoin soared, testing the $106,000 level in a matter of hours.

At the time of this writing, the price has corrected a bit and it trades at around $105,300, but remains 3.8% up on the day.

Later in the day, however, reports emerged of Israel blaming Iran for firing missiles after the agreement took place and promising to retaliate. Markets are hesitant to accept any further escalation and even though the tension remains, the volatility seems to have been weathered in the past few hours.

Donald Trump urged Israel not to retaliate and to “bring [their] pilots home.” He said that he is “not happy with Israel,” while further reassuring that “Iran’s nuclear capacities are gone,” and that “Iran will never rebuild its nuclear program.”

UPDATE: 14:41; 24.04.2025

Donald Trump has reportedly spoken to Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone. The Israeli prime minister told him that he could not cancel the attack and that some response was needed to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire. Israel has, however, agreed to scale back its operation, canceling strikes on numerous targets.