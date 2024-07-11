The former United States president and current Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, is set to speak at one of the largest crypto events this month.

A tweet by the official Bitcoin Conference X account revealed Thursday that Trump will be one of the speakers at the event, which is scheduled for July 25 to 27 in Nashville, Tennessee. The announcement represents a huge win for the crypto community, as Trump has expressed substantial support for the industry over the last few months.

Trump to Speak at Bitcoin Conference

The chances of Trump winning the upcoming United States presidential elections went up after he reversed his stance against Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general. The Republican presidential nominee said earlier this year that he could live with Bitcoin and highlighted the need for regulation around the digital asset.

Trump has also vowed to prevent the creation of a central bank digital currency in the U.S. if he is elected because he sees such an asset as a threat to freedom. In addition, Trump has promised to protect Bitcoin from crypto critics like Senator Elizabeth Warren and regulatory overreach.

The shift from Trump’s skepticism toward digital assets is also evident in his acceptance of crypto donations. In May, the Trump campaign team opened the doors for donations in any cryptocurrency, asking supporters to send in funds through the commerce product of the largest American crypto exchange, Coinbase.

Trump Advocates for Bitcoin Mining

So far, top crypto personalities have pitched their tents behind Trump due to his promise of a better future for cryptocurrencies in the United States. Big names like the Winklevoss twins, co-founders of the crypto exchange Gemini, and Jesse Powell, the co-founder and chairman of the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, have each donated $1 million worth of bitcoin and ether to support Trump’s campaign.

Since Biden’s administration has been adamant in its hostility and opposition toward crypto, the community believes the industry could get clear regulations and a favorable environment if Trump emerges victorious in November.

Recently, Trump told industry players in a meeting that he intends to create an environment to enable mining all remaining bitcoin in the United States because he believes such a move would bolster the country’s energy dominance.

Meanwhile, Trump is not the only U.S. presidential nominee to speak at the upcoming Bitcoin Conference; independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will also take the stage.