As time goes on, United States President Donald Trump keeps fulfilling promises he has made to the crypto community. One of them is a special dinner with users holding his meme coin, Official Trump (TRUMP).

According to emails obtained by Fortune, the gala dinner has been fixed for Thursday, May 22, in one of his golf clubs – Trump National Golf Club – at Potomac Falls, Virginia. Only the top 220 TRUMP holders will have the option to attend.

Trump to Dine With Top TRUMP Holders

To join the leaderboard, users had to hold as much TRUMP as possible from April 23 to May 12. Their average holdings determined their ranking on the board.

The top 25 TRUMP holders will have an exclusive reception before the dinner with the president. They will also receive a special VIP tour and have been encouraged to remain in town after the dinner.

The organizers have stated that no guests are allowed to attend the dinner—only registered persons will be let into the event. Guests must pass background checks at the venue and can not be from the know-your-customer (KYC) watchlist countries.

The 220 attendees are not allowed to arrive earlier than 5:30 p.m., as the dinner will start at 7 p.m. and could go on till 10 p.m. The dress code is formal attire; once an attendee’s information is submitted, it cannot be changed.

Who Will Be Attending?

The leaderboard on the Official Trump website shows pseudonymous names linked to wallet addresses and their’ current and previous TRUMP holdings. Since the names do not convey the holders’ real identities, it will be difficult to know who will attend the dinner.

However, some attendees have announced that they will be attending, and one of them is the controversial crypto big name, Justin Sun. He founded the decentralized blockchain Tron and is an advisor for the crypto exchange HTX.

Sun is number one on the TRUMP leaderboard and has revealed on X that he is honored to attend the dinner. Besides Sun, Fortune found that the Singaporean crypto company (MemeCore), the second-largest TRUMP holder, will be sending its anonymous co-founder as a representative to the dinner. Also, Kain Warwick, an Australian investor and founder of the crypto company Infinex, will attend, although he is not among the top 25 holders.

Interestingly, Fortune discovered that 18 of the top 25 holders have interacted with the crypto exchange Binance. Since Binance does not offer services to U.S. investors, they are believed to come from outside the country.

How Has TRUMP Reacted?

Data from CoinMarketCap shows that TRUMP has reacted positively to the upcoming dinner over the last few days. The coin is up 7% daily and has surged more than 23% in the past week. It was trading around $15.4 at the time of writing.

Despite this surge, the meme coin is still down 80% from its all-time high of $75 recorded on January 19.

Meanwhile, Trump’s meme coin gala dinner has drawn criticism from many people, with some individuals addressing his crypto businesses as corrupt. A group of people, led by Robert Weissman of the nonprofit group Public Citizen and U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, are organizing a protest outside the golf club.