The 2024 US presidential elections are arguably one of the most important political events that the entire world is watching.

Donald Trump, the former president and current Republican candidate, has gone live on the stage of Bitcoin 2024, a BTC-centered conference held in Nashville. He has spent recent weeks trying to make amends with the cryptocurrency industry, having met with some of the largest Bitcoin mining companies and others.

Speaking live at Bitcoin 2024, he said the primary cryptocurrency is likely to overtake gold at some point and praised it for being one of the largest assets in the world. He said the crypto field is still in its infancy and compared it to the steel industry.

In addition, Trump also said that he wants the US to become the crypto capital of the world.

This story is developing.