The X accounts of Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump were reportedly hacked Tuesday evening, resulting in fraudulent messages posted to promote a fake cryptocurrency token.

The compromised accounts were used to falsely endorse a token allegedly linked to World Liberty Financial, a new crypto project recently promoted by members of the Trump family.

Details of the Hack

The hackers revealed a specific blockchain address and token, urging followers to invest in what they claimed was the “only official” token for World Liberty Financial.

Lara Trump’s affected profile tweeted: “Our goal at World Liberty … is to utilize our governance token on Solana, $WL, to support our DeFi lending protocol.”

World Liberty Financial confirmed the incident, “ALERT: Lara’s and Tiffany Trump’s X accounts have been hacked.”

The statement warned the public not to click on any links or purchase tokens shared from the compromised profiles. It assured that they were actively working to resolve the issue while urging people to stay vigilant and avoid scams. The project also emphasized this message through its Telegram channel.

However, the posts were live for only a short time before being removed. X quickly locked down both Lara’s and Tiffany’s accounts to prevent further misuse.

“Twitter was amazing and has locked down LaraLeaTrump and TiffanyATrump accounts within minutes,” Eric Trump wrote in another tweet.

Trump’s New Crypto Platform

The Trump family has been actively promoting World Liberty Financial which was recently rebranded from “The DeFiant Ones” with the former president himself taking to social media to endorse the platform.

On August 29, he shared a video with a voiceover declaring his commitment to making the United States the “crypto capital of the planet,” adding, “They want to choke you. They want to choke you out of business. We’re not going to let that happen.”

The Trump brothers have also been vocal about it, with Eric telling people to “stay tuned for a big announcement.” and declaring the start of a “new era in finance.”

The timing of the hack is notable as it occurred just hours after a CoinDesk report unveiled details of the project plans. The report shows that it is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on borrowing and lending, with plans to issue a token called WLFI.

Although there isn’t an official launch date yet, the white paper reveals that Donald Trump, who is currently running for president for the third time, will serve as the “chief crypto advocate.” His sons, Eric, Donald Jr., and Barron Trump, are also expected to play key roles in the initiative.