Several cryptocurrency tokens related to the former US President, who was shot at hours ago, have exploded by double-digits as he survived the assassination attempt.

More recent reports claim that he has been released from a local hospital and has returned to New Jersey.

The cryptocurrency space has its controversial moments and the constant creation of tokens related to global events are among those.

The current battle for the ultimate power position in the United States between Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump and the current 46th President, Joe Biden, enabled developers to create several tokens related to both of them, whose value is often impacted by events surrounding them.

CryptoPotato reported earlier the substantial price fluctuations for larger-cap cryptocurrencies that followed the shooting, which included impressive gains for BTC, SOL, and others.

However, the tokens related to Trump have seen even more significant increases. This is perhaps due to the failure of the assassination attempt and Trump’s reaction immediately after it as he stood up and raised his hands quite spectacularly.

Consequently, MAGA (TRUMP) skyrocketed by over 30% after the news broke. Despite retracing slightly since then, the token is still up by 26% now, its market cap has soared to $370 million, and is currently the 167th largest crypto asset.

Another coin, (Donald Trump – TRUMP2024), created mostly for the ongoing presidential battle, shot up by 40% within the same time frame. DONALD TRUMP (DONALD) is another example of developers trying to capitalize on the current craze. So far, it seems to be working, as it is up by 35% daily.