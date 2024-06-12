Donald Trump is covering all his bases to pull in the crypto crowd. This time around, he has turned to championing Bitcoin mining not just in Washington, D.C., but also internationally.

In a recent meeting with industry players, the Republican presidential candidate said he aims for all remaining Bitcoin to be mined in the US, a move he believes will contribute to the country’s energy dominance.

Trump’s Crypto Crusade

Attendees of the meeting include representatives from prominent Bitcoin mining companies such as Salman Khan from Marathon Digital, S Matthew Schultz from CleanSpark, Jason Les, and Brian Morgenstern from Riot Platforms. Former Head of Mining at Galaxy and Director of Bitcoin Mining at Fidelity, Amanda Fabiano was also present in the meeting.

In his latest post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump said,

“Bitcoin mining may be our last line of defense against a CBDC. Biden’s hatred of Bitcoin only helps China, Russia, and the Radical Communist Left. We want all the remaining Bitcoin to be MADE IN THE USA!!! It will help us be ENERGY DOMINANT.”

With the latest push, Trump essentially aims to boost the US share of Bitcoin’s network hash rate, which is currently at 38%, according to the latest data by ChainBulletin. Trailing behind is China at 21%, followed by Kazakhstan at 13,3%

Trump Leverages Crypto Advantage Over Biden

The cryptocurrency industry is increasingly seeking to influence US politicians as it faces heightened regulatory scrutiny. While the approval of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs were significant milestones, Trump is pulling out big guns to sway voters in his favor.

In recent months, Trump has resorted to using cryptocurrency as his latest tool to target the Biden administration. The dramatic shift in opinion on the matter is now a major issue in the upcoming presidential race.

Last month, Trump promised that Bitcoin would prosper in the US under his leadership while speaking at the Libertarian National Convention in Washington, DC. He also vowed to protect the rights of crypto holders to self-custody while keeping critics like Elizabeth Warren away from their assets. He also opposed the creation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The latest polls indicate that Trump is currently leading Biden by a slim margin, holding 40.9% of voter support compared to Biden’s 40%. Meanwhile, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr maintained a little over 9% of voter support.