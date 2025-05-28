Donald Trump Jr. sat down with Rumble founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas on May 27 to chat about BTC and changes in the financial system.

When asked where he saw Bitcoin in two to five years, Trump Jr. said, “I alluded to it earlier, but we’re going to the moon, guys, its gonna be awesome. Stay in, stay strong.”

“We’re in it all these different ways, whether its Truth Social, American Bitcoin on the mining side, World Liberty Financial on the DeFi platform … we’re true believers.”

DON TRUMP JR. SAYS “WE’RE SERIOUSLY LONG #BITCOIN” “THAT’S WHY WE CREATED $2.4 BILLION BITCOIN TREASURY” “TO THE MOON AS THEY SAY” pic.twitter.com/aEmPSjukBx — The Bitcoin Conference (@TheBitcoinConf) May 28, 2025

$2.5B Bitcoin Treasury

Earlier in the interview, Trump Jr. confirmed, “we’re seriously long on crypto, seriously long on Bitcoin,” adding that the Trump media group TMGT was “literally creating a Bitcoin treasury to the tune of 2.5 billion dollars,” which was met with huge applause.

“There’s not a lot of people who have done something that big or shown that much commitment,” he added.

Trump said that assets would be accumulated through partner ventures such as American Bitcoin in partnership with Hut 8, and other crypto through the WLF DeFi platform, though he didn’t mention specific tokens.

“In my opinion, DeFi is going to change so many aspects of the financial system and create the efficiencies that have been lacking [in traditional finance].”

Speaking on banks and traditional finance, Trump Jr. said that they were “reluctant adapters” because they view a lot of these new technologies as a threat.

“Every day when I see someone else adapting this or taking on a little bit [of Bitcoin], I think we’re at the point when those floodgates are going to open.”

Once you create the regulatory framework to keep this activity in America and not ship the “new financial sector of America” to other places, it is critically important, he concluded.

Trump Supports $1B Bitcoin Reserve

Donald Trump Jr. wasn’t the only one uber bullish on Bitcoin and crypto.

Also speaking at the Bitcoin 2025 conference, Senator Cynthia Lummis said she is bringing the Bitcoin Act to the “attention of the American people and the world,” adding, “President Trump supports the bill.”

The legislation, reintroduced in March, directs the US government to acquire 1 million BTC over five years for a strategic reserve.

SENATOR LUMMIS SAYS PRESIDENT TRUMP SUPPORTS THE #BITCOIN ACT THE BILL TO BUY 1 MILLION BITCOIN WILL BE ON FLOOR SOON pic.twitter.com/bUVGtbdAb9 — The Bitcoin Conference (@TheBitcoinConf) May 27, 2025

Meanwhile, White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks said Bitcoin is the “financial system of the future,” during his interview.