Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has announced a new coin to raise cash for his electoral campaign.

Dubbed the “President Trump First Edition Silver Medallion,” the project aims to give silver to Americans who support the Republican presidential aspirant. However, crypto users still expect Trump to roll out an official crypto asset for his electoral push.

Trump to Launch New Coin

The presidential candidate noted in a recent announcement that the incoming coins will sell for $100 per unit via the RealTrumpCoins.com website. He explained that the digital asset is coined from 99.9% fine silver. The “limited-edition” coin portrays Trump’s face on one side and the White House with the saying, “In God We Trust,” on the other side.

With few weeks to the much anticipated United States presidential election, Trump is actively exploring diverse ways to raise cash to finance his campaigns. The soon-to-be-launched silver coins will be his latest effort to secure funds for his electoral movement.

Trump emphasized that the silver-based asset is the “ONLY OFFICIAL coin” he designed and spearheaded its minting in the U.S.

Wen Crypto?

Over the past months, multiple meme coins themed around Trump have rolled out. Still, he refuted ties to these tokens while introducing his silver-themed coins. He stated:

I’ve seen a lot of coins out there using my very beautiful face. [. . .] But they are not the official coin. Realtrumpcoin.com is the only place to get an official Trump coin.

At first glance, Trump’s latest announcement of a new official coin may seem like he is finally launching a crypto asset. For months, his fans have anticipated an official cryptocurrency from the political figure. Last week, 84% of Polymarket bettors expected a Trump coin following the launch of a crypto project called World Liberty Financial.

Although Trump’s WorldLiverty Financial was accompanied by a governance token called WLFI, the digital asset lacked most of the features of a cryptocurrency.