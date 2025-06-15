TL;DR

Dogecoin’s price, alongside almost the entire cryptocurrency market, plunged at the end of the business week following the attacks from Israel against Iran.

Although the asset has recovered some ground since the Friday lows, there is still a considerable threat that it could plummet by another 30% if it breaches a certain support line, according to popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez.

The support in question is the lower boundary of a symmetrical triangle pattern, which has been formed since the early 2025 highs when DOGE’s price challenged the $0.4 level on a few occasions.

However, the largest meme coin has been unable to maintain its run and dumped hard in the following months. It bottomed in early April, during the worst period of the trade war between the US and the rest of the world, at roughly $0.13.

Its recovery since then saw DOGE go above $0.25 in May, but that was short-lived, and it’s now trading close to $0.175 following a 4.5% weekly decline and a 23% monthly decrease.

If the painful scenario outlined by Martinez materializes, DOGE’s price will tumble to a new yearly low of under $0.12.

Andrew Griffiths’s analysis also leaned toward a bearish future for the largest meme coin, as it had charted a few consecutive lower highs. He described it as an “evident sign of bearish rejection.”

#DOGE Analysis: A rising wedge has formed on the chart, breaking downwards, indicating a bearish continuation. The price tried to retest the wedge’s base (red zone), showing lower highs—an evident sign of bearish rejection. Key Zones: Red Zone (Resistance): 0.1775–0.1780 – A… pic.twitter.com/CmyUJ3dHmb — Andrew Griffiths (@AndrewGriUK) June 15, 2025