Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Bullish Reversal? Watch This Key Pattern

Dogecoin (DOGE) is showing early signs of a possible trend change on multiple charts.

Traders are watching as new technical setups form, futures data shifts, and speculation grows around a potential ETF approval. Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening across key areas.

Bullish Pattern Emerges on the 4-Hour Chart

Dogecoin is trading around $0.23 and showing early signs of a possible reversal. According to technical analyst Trader Tardigrade, a pattern has formed on the 4-hour chart that traders often associate with a shift in direction — an Inverse Head and Shoulders.

Notably, this setup includes three key points: a left shoulder formed on September 22–23, a lower dip that marks the head on September 26, and a right shoulder taking shape around September 29–30. The neckline, which connects the highs between these points, falls between $0.234 and $0.236. Price is testing that zone now.

A strong move above the neckline, especially on higher volume, may confirm the pattern. If it plays out as expected, the projected target could be around $0.255 to $0.26. At the same time, recent price data shows that DOGE is still down slightly over the last 24 hours and 3% over the past week, suggesting that buyers haven’t taken full control yet.

Falling Wedge Breakout on DOGE/BTC

Another setup has appeared on the DOGE/BTC pair. Trader Tardigrade shared a chart showing two falling wedge formations. These patterns tend to lead to upside breakouts when the price squeezes into a tighter range. The first breakout happened in early September. A second wedge has just broken out again, which could set up another leg higher.

On the chart, both wedges are marked clearly, with breakout points highlighted in green. This repeated setup has caught attention because of how similar the price structure looks in both cases.

These breakouts usually suggest that selling pressure is fading. If buyers step in with stronger volume, the asset could continue to climb in the short term.

Past Price Action Adds Context

In January 2021, Dogecoin jumped more than 400% in one day. It moved from about $0.007 to over $0.03 after trading flat for several days. Analyst Ali Martinez pointed out this spike, noting that sharp rallies in DOGE have followed quiet periods in the past.

Data from CryptoQuant shows that periods dominated by taker sell volume in futures often line up with these sharp rallies. That was the case in both early 2021 and early 2025. In more recent months, that trend has shifted. Taker buy volume has taken over, especially from March through mid-2025. During that time, the price has moved from under $0.10 to above $0.25.

Market Expects Dogecoin ETF Approval

Traders on Polymarket placed the chances of a Dogecoin ETF being approved in 2025 at more than 99%.

Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, commented on the timing of upcoming ETF decisions. He wrote:

“Honestly the odds are really 100% now.”

Consequently, this type of ETF news often attracts interest from both institutional and retail traders. Combined with pattern formations on charts and futures positioning, it may explain why more eyes are now on DOGE.