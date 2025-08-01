TL;DR

Dogecoin dropped to $0.20, moving in a $0.23 to $0.20 range during heavy selling.

Analysts see support in the long-term channel and a wedge pattern aiming for $0.265.

Large holders bought 310 million coins, while Bit Origin added 40 million to reserves.

Dogecoin Records Sharp Daily Decline

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 8% in the past 24 hours, dropping from $0.22 to $0.21. This was one of the steepest daily moves for the token in July. The price action moved within a $0.23 to $0.20 range, facing resistance at the top and heavy selling near the session close.

However, trading volumes spiked, with a midnight surge to 1.25 billion DOGE, which points to large liquidations and cascading sell orders from leveraged positions.

Dogecoin trades at $0.20 as of press time, down 11% over the past week, giving it a market cap of $31 billion.

Long-Term Channel Remains Intact

Trader Tardigrade shared a 1-month chart showing DOGE inside a long-term ascending channel that has held since 2014. DOGE has often bounced from the lower boundary of this channel, shown in pink on the chart.

Meanwhile, the current price is near the lower-middle part of the channel, an area that has led to multi-month rallies when the trend held. Dogecoin’s long-term structure stays intact while it trades within this ascending channel, even after the recent decline.

In addition, Trader Tardigrade also noted that Dogecoin’s monthly candle closed as the third consecutive bullish engulfing candle, which he described as a setup for a potential “move to Valhalla.”

Short-Term Wedge and Institutional Activity

Ali Martinez noted that DOGE may be forming a falling wedge on the 1-hour chart, with a projected target of $0.265. A move above $0.229–$0.230 would confirm bullish momentum, while $0.215–$0.210 remains key support if the wedge fails.

Dogecoin $DOGE could be forming a falling wedge, which projects a target of $0.265! pic.twitter.com/P9WQbMrXfI — Ali (@ali_charts) July 31, 2025

Institutional wallets acquired 310 million DOGE during the correction. Bit Origin added 40 million DOGE to its treasury under a $500 million diversification program. Broader crypto markets remain pressured by macroeconomic uncertainty, with inflation and equity risk shaping short-term demand.