TL;DR

Dogecoin consolidates in a bull flag pattern, with a breakout target at $0.24 resistance level.

Its hashrate surged above 2.9 PH/s, marking the strongest network security in its history.

Thumzup Media to acquire Dogehash, expanding Dogecoin’s mining base with 2,500 ASIC rigs.

Long-Term Cycles Point to Familiar Setup

Dogecoin (DOGE) was priced at $0.22 at press time, showing a 1% daily gain and a 2% increase over the week. Trading volume in the past 24 hours stood at $2.27 billion.

Past cycles highlight the token’s explosive history. In 2017, DOGE rallied about 9,000%. During the 2020–2021 cycle, gains exceeded 26,000%. Both rallies came after long consolidation phases, where the price moved sideways for extended periods before breaking higher.

Since 2021, DOGE has traded mostly between $0.05 and $0.30, forming a multi-year base. Indicators on the weekly chart show a pattern similar to those seen ahead of previous surges. Trader Tardigrade said: “Dogecoin season has not started yet,” pointing to the view that the asset is still in an early phase.

On the 4-hour chart, DOGE has developed a bull flag, with consolidation between $0.218 and $0.222 following a sharp upward move. This type of structure often precedes continuation when the price breaks out of the range.

Trader Tardigrade noted:

“#Dogecoin Bull Flag LOADING A breakout could target $0.24, hitting the previous resistance level.”

The $0.24 zone remains the immediate resistance to watch.

Hashrate Climbs to Record High

Dogecoin’s network strength has reached a new peak. The hashrate, which measures the total computing power securing the blockchain, rose from an average of 2.2–2.4 PH/s in March to more than 2.9 PH/s in late August.

Analyst KrissPax reported:

“Dogecoin Hashrate has just hit an all time high! $DOGE.”

Source: X

The official Dogecoin account responded:

“Could this be due to certain parts of the community mobilizing to protect against some possible threats? Like something that happened to Monero recently? Hmm…”

Earlier this month, the Qubic blockchain community voted to redirect hashpower toward DOGE for a potential 51% attack. That incident drew attention to the importance of mining power in maintaining network security.

Corporate Moves in Mining Sector

Thumzup Media Corporation, a Nasdaq-listed company, confirmed it will acquire Dogehash, a mining operation based in North America that focuses on Scrypt assets such as Dogecoin and Litecoin.

Dogehash operates around 2,500 ASIC miners and is expected to scale capacity before year-end. Once completed, the merger would make the combined entity one of the largest Dogecoin mining operations, adding to the network’s industrial base.