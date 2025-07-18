TL;DR
- Dogecoin climbs 14% in 24 hours, clearing $0.20 resistance with rising trading volume and momentum.
- On-chain data indicates weak resistance ahead, with $0.36 as the next major zone of concentration for holders.
- Chart breakout from falling wedge supports bullish move, with targets near $0.54 under watch.
- Bit Origin’s $500M DOGE treasury plan and meme coin market growth boost investor confidence.
Dogecoin Breaks Through $0.20 Resistance
Dogecoin moved from $0.21 to $0.24 over a 24-hour stretch ending July 18. The trading range spanned from $0.205 to $0.25, reflecting an 18% price swing. It posted a 14% gain in that time. Over the last seven days, the price rose by 23%.
In particular, trading volume hit $16.8 billion, pointing to heavy activity. Whale accumulation and rising institutional interest are driving demand. The meme coin market overall added $17 billion in July, pushing its market cap to $72 billion.
Crypto analyst Ali Martinez noted that Dogecoin has moved above the $0.20 resistance and outlined the next potential target.
As Dogecoin $DOGE overcomes the $0.20 resistance barrier, the next key hurdle to watch is $0.36! pic.twitter.com/bs1oQER1Xt
— Ali (@ali_charts) July 18, 2025
Blockchain data confirms this area as a likely challenge due to prior buying activity concentrated around that level.
Thin Resistance Between $0.21 and $0.36
According to the Glassnode chart provided by the same analyst, the largest group of DOGE holders acquired their tokens near $0.207, totaling 11 billion coins, about 7.3% of the supply. That zone had acted as a major cap on the price. With the asset now trading above it, attention is shifting upward.
Meanwhile, the next high-volume holding zone is around $0.36, with 5.64 billion DOGE (3.8% of the supply) purchased near that range. Between $0.21 and $0.36, the data shows little concentration of holders, meaning there are fewer likely sell points in this range.
CW commented,
“$DOGE is about to reach the sell wall zone. If it breaks through the sell wall that exists until $0.293, there will be no more sell walls.”
The $0.293 level could serve as a temporary cap before any potential move higher.
Chart Pattern Signals Breakout
Dogecoin has also broken out of a falling wedge on the 2-day chart. This pattern has often marked trend shifts in the past. The breakout occurred around the $0.20 level, which now acts as support.
Captain Faibik posted,
$DOGE #Dogecoin King of Memecoins is about to go PARABOLIC pic.twitter.com/GYLfJgYkjO
— Captain Faibik (@CryptoFaibik) July 18, 2025
Their chart projects a possible target near $0.5347, over double the current price.
DOGE’s rally comes as Bit Origin announces a $500 million capital plan to create a Dogecoin treasury. This includes equity and debt financing. Open interest in Dogecoin-linked products is also climbing.
