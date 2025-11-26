Dogecoin Pump Ahead? Breakout Targets Double-Digit Move

Dogecoin breaks out of inverse H&S, targeting a major move. ETF launch and whale activity show mixed signals as short-term trend shifts bullish.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading around $0.152, up 2% in the last 24 hours, but down 5% over the past 7 days, according to CoinGecko.

Analysts tracking short-term market structure point to a potential shift, with technical patterns now favoring continued upside.

Pattern Breakout Sets Target at $0.179

A 4-hour chart posted by Trader Tardigrade shows Dogecoin breaking out of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. The chart marks a left shoulder, a lower low forming the head, and a higher low as the right shoulder. A downward-sloping neckline connected the highs between them.

DOGE moved above this neckline in the $0.151–$0.153 range, which confirmed the pattern breakout. The estimated move from this setup is around 18%, putting the target near $0.179. The neckline now acts as support. The pattern remains valid as long as the price holds above it.

$Doge/4-hour

The inverse head and shoulders pattern for #Dogecoin just broke out 🔥

Targeting an 18% gain ✍️ pic.twitter.com/1VHvvSB4dY — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) November 26, 2025

After the breakout, the asset pulled back and successfully retested the trendline. Since then, Dogecoin has been forming higher highs (HH) and higher lows (HL) on the 4-hour chart. This structure often shows buyers taking control.

If this pattern continues, the trend could push higher toward the projected target. As long as DOGE stays above its recent HL, traders may see continued short-term momentum.

You may also like:

Price Moves Within Rising Channel

Another chart shared by Kamran Asghar shows DOGE moving within a rising price channel. It has been holding above the 21-period EMA, which has served as dynamic support.

Kamran noted,

“Momentum holding above EMA keeps bulls in control.”

The measured move shown on his chart points to a possible upside toward $0.16 if the channel breaks to the upside. A move below the channel would break the current structure.

ETF Launch and Whale Wallet Activity Send Mixed Signals

The Grayscale’s GDOG ETF, which offers exposure to Dogecoin, recorded $1.41 million in first-day volume but no net inflows. Analyst Eric Balchunas had expected as much as $12 million. The results suggest limited institutional demand on launch. In addition, Bitwise announced that its own Dogecoin ETF, $BWOW, will begin trading today.

Wallet data also shows split behavior. As we recently reported, wallets holding 10 million to 100 million DOGE reduced their holdings by around 7 billion coins, dropping from over 24 billion to 17.17 billion in a month. This came during DOGE’s drop from $0.27 to $0.143.

Meanwhile, wallets holding 100 million to 1 billion DOGE added around 4.72 billion coins, worth an estimated $770 million. While some large holders sold or moved coins, others increased their exposure.