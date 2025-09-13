TL;DR

The king of memes (as it was called by a popular analyst) has gone on another tear, skyrocketing to a new multi-month peak at $0.30.

Multiple analysts weighed in on the rally, indicating that it’s just getting started. One of them even projected that it’s yet to melt faces.

Dogecoin $DOGE still in the BUY zone. This bullish breakout will melt faces! pic.twitter.com/JNgCmRJfY0 — Ali (@ali_charts) September 12, 2025

Perhaps driven by corporate purchases or ETF hype, DOGE’s price has flown out of the gates in the past several days. Recall that the asset was stuck in a consolidation mode around $0.22 for a few weeks, until September 7.

That’s when the breakout began, and its first stop was at $0.24. That resistance didn’t last long, as the largest meme coin broke it earlier this week. The rally drove it to its highest price point since early February at $0.30.

Milkybull Crypto weighed in on the matter, saying that Dogecoin’s rally has just begun. Although the analyst didn’t set a particular target, a previous report noted that DOGE could be on the verge of a triple-digit surge due to the tightening Bollinger Bands.

Satoshi Flipper posted a DOGE/USDT 8-hour chart, which shows the clear breakout, and concluded that this is how Dogecoin is reminding everyone why it’s the “king of memes.”

Despite the hype around the token and its upcoming ETF, it’s worth noting that the SEC delayed the launch of the much-anticipated Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE). It’s initial launch date was September 12, but it has been postponed to September 18 as of now.