Dogecoin ETFs Fall Flat at Launch: Critical DOGE Price Levels to Watch

DOGE is up by 10% in the past week but the ETF launches in the US met little interest.

Dogecoin joined the broader market’s recovery attempts in the past week or so, posting a 10% surge that drove it to $0.15 as of press time.

Analyst Ali Martinez outlined the most significant support and resistance lines, which can determine the asset’s next move if broken to either side.

Key levels for Dogecoin $DOGE: – Support at $0.08

– Resistance at $0.20 pic.twitter.com/WSVbYdgFHs — Ali (@ali_charts) November 29, 2025

It’s been quite a long time since the OG meme coin traded anywhere near the support level brought up by Martinez. In fact, the latest time DOGE was below $0.10 and close to $0.08 was in the summer of last year, when it successfully tested it and went on a massive run to almost $0.50 after the US presidential elections.

In contrast, the resistance at $0.20 was last visited a month ago. After it gave in, DOGE experienced a painful downfall that resulted in bottoming at $0.135 before it posted a relief rally to the current $0.15.

These support and resistance levels come at an interesting time for Dogecoin. What started out as a joke a decade ago has now become a legitimized financial product that has a couple of exchange-traded funds on US soil tracking its performance.

After Grayscale’s DOGE Trust was converted into a spot ETF last Monday, Bitwise announced the launch of its own such product on Wednesday called BWOW.

“DOGE is simply a 12-year-old coin based on a picture of a cute dog, people doing good, and the common ideal in crypto that people should have the freedom to do as they choose. And, against the odds, it has kept its relevance—and its value—longer than just about anything else in crypto,” commented Bitwise’s CEO, Hunter Horsley.

Data from SoSoValue, though, shows that the demand for the meme coin was nowhere to be found within the debut week. The total net inflows stood at just over $2 million as the week closed, well behind the XRP and SOL numbers in their first weeks.